Vikram Bhatt’s daughter Krishna says she found out about his secret wedding with Shwetambari Soni ‘much later’

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt’s daughter Krishna Bhatt said that she was not aware of his wedding with art connoisseur Shwetambari Soni and found out only ‘much later’. Vikram and Shwetambari tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony last September but it was only earlier today that the news broke.

Krishna is the daughter of Vikram and his ex-wife Aditi Bhatt. She talked about his second marriage to Shwetambari in a new interview.

Speaking to India Today, Krishna said, “My parents got divorced 25 years ago. It took a while for me to understand that. I got accustomed to my parents not being together. I grew up and as I started taking on emotionally complicated scripts of my own, I realised that everyone has one life and everyone does what makes them happy. I found out about my dad’s wedding much later. He thought I was a little girl who wouldn’t be able to face this news. I suppose for your parents, you never grow up.”

Krishna said that Vikram told her he was married ‘quite suddenly’. She also spoke about her equation with Shwetambari and said, “I haven’t interacted with her and since I don’t live with him, I have spent a lot of time away from him, especially during the lockdown. The bond between my father and me matters, and I am glad that remains unchanged.”

Also read: Mahesh Bhatt reveals how Vikram Bhatt politely declined to invite him to his secret wedding

Earlier in the day, Vikram dedicated a romantic Instagram post to Shwetambari on her birthday. Sharing a picture of them twinning in white, he wrote, “You turned me inside out, and you showed me what life was about. Only you, the only one that stole my heart away, I wanna do all I can just to show you, make you understand. Only you, the only one that stole my heart away. Happy birthday me love. @shwetaambari.soni.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON