Vikrant Massey calls being friends with an ex a 'red flag': 'Neither Sheetal nor I are friends with our exes'

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey recently opened up about his marriage with wife Sheetal Thakur. Vikrant shared that since they both wanted the same things in life, they decided to tie the knot and start a life together. Massey also admitted that neither he nor Sheetal is in contact with their exes and called the practice of staying friends with one's ex a "red flag."

'Being friends with ex is a red flag'

Vikrant Massey with wife Sheetal Thakur.

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Speaking against maintaining friendships with former partners, Vikrant told News18, “Being friends with an ex is a red flag for me. Neither Sheetal nor I are friends with our respective exes. It’s not like ki dosti nahi karni hai but just by virtue of us being the way we are, we aren’t friends with our exes."

'Hiding relationships is shady'

Vikrant admitted that he and Sheetal never hid their relationship because they were both sure about what they wanted from life and from their relationship. He said, “Humne kabhi duniye se bhi nahi chhupaaya. I feel that people who don’t want to label their relationships or hide them are shady. If you’ve spent a considerable time together, maybe four to five years, and you aren’t wanting to share it with the world that includes your friends and family, that’s kind of shady."

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur's relationship

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{{^usCountry}} Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur have been together for over a decade. They first met in 2015 through a mutual friend. However, they later fell in love while shooting for the web series Broken But Beautiful (2018). They registered their marriage on February 14, 2022, and held a traditional wedding ceremony in Himachal Pradesh on February 18, 2022. The couple welcomed a baby boy, Vardaan, in February 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur have been together for over a decade. They first met in 2015 through a mutual friend. However, they later fell in love while shooting for the web series Broken But Beautiful (2018). They registered their marriage on February 14, 2022, and held a traditional wedding ceremony in Himachal Pradesh on February 18, 2022. The couple welcomed a baby boy, Vardaan, in February 2024. {{/usCountry}}

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In an interview with Rhea Chakraborty, Vikrant spoke about how something Sheetal said during the initial days of their relationship stayed with him over the years and how she was convinced they would end up together. “When we met again, she told me something that actually turned out to be true. She said, ‘The moment I saw you, I saw the father of my kids.’ It might sound creepy, but today, we’re parents to a wonderful boy. It’s crazy how life turns out.”

Vikrant Massey's films

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Vikrant is currently gearing up for the release of Musafir Cafe on Netflix on July 24. He was last seen in a cameo appearance in Shahid Kapoor's O'Romeo. He also has Yaar Jigri and Talaakhon Mein Ek in the pipeline.