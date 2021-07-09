Vikrant Massey clarifies Taapsee Pannu's comment about him being 'scared' of doing intimate scenes in Haseen Dillruba

Actor Vikrant Massey has reacted to his Haseen Dillruba co-star Taapsee Pannu's recent comments about him and Harshvardhan Rane being 'scared' performing intimate scenes in the film with her. He said that the statement was 'picked up' by news outlets for 'clickbait' reasons.

In an interview, Vikrant Massey said that Taapsee Pannu is a 'jovial' person who can't keep quiet for more than five minutes and that she made the statement 'in fun'.

Asked if he was actually scared about performing the scenes, Vikrant told SpotboyE, "Naah, aisa kuch nahi hai (It's nothing like that). Taapsee is a very jovial person. Woh 5 minutes se zyaada chup nahin baithh sakti; woh hansti rehti hai poora time (She keeps laughing the entire time). She just said in one interview -- all in fun -- 'intimate scenes kartey time yeh ladke dar rahe the (the guys were scared about doing the intimate scenes'). And it got picked up by a few publications that believe in clickbait headlines and articles -- because they help them in reaching out to people. These articles, however, help us too in reaching out to people. That's a great symbiotic relationship, and we are not worried about it."

He added, "But if I have to clear the air about it, nobody was scared. Of anything. We are thorough professionals. If a certain level of kindness or gentleness is taken as being intimidated, then people really need to sort of understand different aspects of relationships."

Taapsee Pannu in an interview with a leading daily said that she hopes she made the scenes comfortable for Vikrant and Harshvardhan Rane. "I hope I made it comfortable for the guys, because they looked very scared," she said. "They thought pata nahi yeh kya karegi hamare saath (who knows what she'll do to us). Both the guys were, I felt, really scared because, I don't know, the image I have or what the problem was... But I used to go to Vinil and complain..."

Haseen Dillruba, directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon, debuted on Netflix on July 2. In the days following its release, Taapsee and Kanika have been offering rebuttals to negative reviews of the film, saying that some of them border on trolling. Kanika in a recent interview implied that the 'so-called experts' reviewing the film are unqualified.