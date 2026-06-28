...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

‘Wish they hadn’t killed me,’ Vikrant Massey on Mirzapur exit, says show had 85% male cast-crew who indulged in male ego

Vikrant Massey, who played Bablu Pandit in Mirzapur web show, has been replaced by Jitendra Kumar in Mirzapur: The Movie.

Jun 28, 2026 09:02 am IST
Written by Vibha Maru
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Headlien option: ‘Wish they hadn’t killed me,’ Vikrant Massey on Mirzapur exit, says show had 85% male cast-crew who indulged in male ego

Vikrant Massey in a still from Mirzapur.

“I wish they hadn’t killed me," Vikrant Massey recently admitted while speaking about the web show Mirzapur. Massey appeared only in the first season of the show, as his character, Bablu Pandit, was killed off during that season. Fans had been wondering whether he would be a part of Mirzapur: The Movie, but the film's recently released teaser made it clear that he has been replaced by Jitendra Kumar.

'The show had 85% men involved'

Recently, during a conversation with FLO Bangalore Official, Vikrant reflected on the show and how it was dominated by a male cast and crew, who, according to him, indulged in patriarchy and male ego. He said, “When Mirzapur came my way, it was actually just a bunch of enthusiastic people coming together. There were a lot of wonderful women who were a part of it too, but primarily the show had, say, maybe 85% men involved, both in front of and behind the camera. It was simply a group of people who came together and said, ‘Let’s make this show."

However, Massey's character is being played by Panchayat star Jitendra Kumar in the film. Fans got a glimpse of the same in the film's recently released teaser.

About Mirzapur: The Movie

Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani. Mirzapur: The Movie is set for a theatrical release in Hindi and Telugu on September 4, 2026.

 
mirzapur
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / ‘Wish they hadn’t killed me,’ Vikrant Massey on Mirzapur exit, says show had 85% male cast-crew who indulged in male ego
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.