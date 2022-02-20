Vikrant Massey shares before and after pics from his ‘kurta faad haldi’ with Sheetal Thakur

Actors Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur tied the knot on Friday. Vikant has now shared pictures from his haldi ceremony on Instagram.

Sharing the pictures, Vikrant captioned the post, “kurta faad haldi”, hinting that his kurta was torn while having fun during the ceremony.

The first picture shows Vikrant in a white kurta paired with a Nehru jacket and Sheetal in a yellow lehenga, before the ceremony. It is followed by a pictures of them with a yellow paste on their hands and faces but Vikrant's kurta and jacket are missing. A picture shows them applying the yellow turmeric and gram flour paste on each other's faces, while other pics show them being showered with flowers by the guests.

Sheetal also shared similar pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram page and captioned it, “humari haldi (our haldi ceremony).”

The couple had moved to their sea-facing home some time ago. They got engaged in the presence of few near and dear ones in a private roka ceremony in November 2019 and were supposed to tie the knot in 2020. Vikrant had told Times of India in an interview, “Agar lockdown nahi hota toh meri shaadi ho chuki hoti (If it were not for the lockdown, I would have been married by now). That’s one thing that pushed me back by a few months. I was supposed to get married to Sheetal last year, but the good thing is that I have this year to look forward to now.”

Vikrant and Sheetul had featured together in the web show Broken But Beautiful. Sheetal has also worked in films such as Upstarts, Brij Mohan Amar Rahe and Chhappad Phaad Ke.

Vikrant will now be seen in the Zee5 original Love Hostel, which revolves around honour killings. Directed by Shanker Raman, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol, and is set to begin streaming from February 25.

He had shot to fame with television shows like Balika Vadhu and Dharam Veer. He moved to the big screen and has since then featured in films like Dil Dhadakne Do, A Death In The Gunj, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Chhapaak, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Haseen Dillruba and 14 Phere.

