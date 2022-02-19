Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur pose as bride and groom in first official wedding pics, celebs shower blessings

Actor Vikrant Massey has shared the first official pictures from his wedding with actor Sheetal Thakur on Friday. Taking to his Instagram page on Saturday, Vikrant shared a note along with pictures from their Hindu wedding ceremony.

He wrote in Hindi, “Saal saalo ka ye safar aaj saat janmo mein badal gaya. Is safar me humara saath dene ke liye bahut bahut shukriya. Sheetal evam Vikrant. 18.02.2022 (Our seven-years journey has turned into a bond for seven lives. Thank you very much for being with us. Sheetal and Vikrant).”

The first picture shows Vikrant in a white sherwani and pink turban, looking at Sheetal, who is in a red bridal lehenga and gold jewellery as the sun shines behind them. The second picture shows them walking around the holy fire while holding hands and the third picture shows Sheetal posing candidly for the camera while holding Vikrant's face.

Vikrant's Haseen Dillruba co-star Taapsee Pannu was among the first ones to react to his post. "Finally! So so happy for both of you!" she wrote. His 14 Phere co-star Kriti Kharbanda wrote, “Aap dono ko bahut bahut mubarak! (Many many congratulations).” Mouni Roy commented, “Congratulations you guys.” Sonakshi Sinha also wrote, “Congratulationssss.” Vikrant's fans also wished him “happy married life”.

Sheetal had featured in the web show, Broken But Beautiful.

Vikrant shot to fame with 2008 TV show Dharam Veer, in which he played the role of Dharam. He went on to star in many more shows like Balika Vadhu and Qubool Hai. He moved to films and made his debut with Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha-starrer, Lootera. Since then, he has featured in films like Dil Dhadakne Do, A Death In The Gunj, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Chhapaak, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

Vikrant is currently gearing up for the release of his film, Love Hostel. It also stars Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra and would release on ZEE5 on February 25.

