Vikrant Massey ties the knot with Sheetal Thakur. See first photos of newlyweds

  • Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur got hitched on Friday. See the first pictures of them as a married couple.
Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur tied the knot.
Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur tied the knot.
Published on Feb 18, 2022 08:16 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Vikrant Massey married his longtime girlfriend Sheetal Thakur on Friday. Pictures from their wedding were shared online. While he wore a white sherwani and pink safa (turban), she was dressed in a red lehenga. In one photo, they were seen sitting at the mandap.

Earlier, a video from Vikrant and Sheetal’s haldi ceremony was shared by fan clubs. They had turmeric paste smeared on their faces and danced to Desi Girl together. Afterwards, they shared a hug.

Vikrant and Sheetal, who featured together in the first season of ALTBalaji’s web-series Broken But Beautiful, got engaged in a low-key roka ceremony in 2019. However, their wedding was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year, in an interview with The Times of India, Vikrant said that he would have already tied the knot with Sheetal, were it not for the pandemic. On being asked if his parents were keen on him getting married, said that they were quite busy with their own lives. “Woh kehte hai ki beta shaadi pe kab aana hai buss bata dena (They tell me to just let them know when to come for the wedding),” he joked.

Vikrant started his career on television with shows such as Dhoom Machao Dhoom, Balika Vadhu and Dharam Veer. He made his Bollywood debut with a supporting role in Lootera and has acted in films such as Chhapaak, Haseen Dillruba and Ginny Weds Sunny. He has also been a part of web series such as Mirzapur, Made In Heaven and Criminal Justice.

Currently, Vikrant is gearing up for the release of the Zee5 original Love Hostel, which explores the subject of honour killings. The film, directed by Shanker Raman, also features Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol. It will premiere on February 25.

Vikrant’s other upcoming projects include Devang Bhavsar’s Blackout, Santosh Sivan’s Mumbaikar and Pawan Kirpalani’s Gaslight.

