Vineet Kumar Singh resumes shoot for Manish Mundra's Siya: 'Back to work'
bollywood

Vineet Kumar Singh resumes shoot for Manish Mundra's Siya: 'Back to work'

Vineet Kumar Singh, who tested positive for Covid-19 in April, had started filming for Siya in March in Uttar Pradesh. But due to the second wave the makers had to stop the film's shoot.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 01:42 PM IST
Vineet Kumar Singh had contracted Covid-19 in April this year.

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh has started working on producer Manish Mundra's directorial debut Siya, weeks after Maharashtra government allowed the film and TV industry to restart production activities with Covid-19 protocols in place.

The shoot of Siya had come to a halt due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in April.

The Mukkabaaz actor, who tested positive for Covid-19 in April, had started filming for the movie in March in Uttar Pradesh. Vineet Kumar Singh, 36, shared a photograph from the sets of the film on his Twitter page. "Back to work #Siya directed by @ManMundra," he wrote.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor says she was 'exhausted and in too much pain' after two babies and four months postpartum

The social drama marks the third collaboration between Vineet and Mundra, best known for backing critically-acclaimed movie such as Masaan, Ankhon Dekhi, Kadvi Hawa and Newton.

The two have previously worked together on movies Aadhaar and award-winning film Tryst With Destiny. Both the films are yet to release in India.

