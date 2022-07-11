Vir Das jokes when comedians get 'slapped' in India, people ask, 'with what? Sedition, defamation...'. Watch

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vir Das on Monday shared a video of himself talking about how comedians in Indian do not get slapped by people but with things ‘sedition, defamation and hurting sentiments’.
Published on Jul 11, 2022
On Monday, comedian Vir Das shared a clip on his Instagram handle from his old standup show. In the clip, Vir jokes about how in India, comedians often get penalised for ‘hurting sentiments’. Last year, Vir landed in controversy after a video from his show went viral in which he talked about the contrasting sides of India and said that Indian men ‘worship women during the day but gang rape them at night’. Also Read: Vir Das talks about his Two Indias monologue, ‘I am here to do my job. I won't stop’

In the new video Vir says, "You come to an Indian comic and you tell us a comedian got slapped, we don't ask ‘by who?’ we ask 'with what?'" He then adds, "Sedition, defamation, hurting sentiments. What did they get slapped with?"

One fan commented, “This is most probably the Kolkata tour on 25th June. I watched this live, and I saw Vir make people introspect, realise the potential of being united and the dark times of division." While one said, “I think Vir Das makes you laugh and rethink at the same time,” another one wrote, “Repeating myself. He is the most intelligent comedian in India. Brilliant. Its so thoughtful listening to him.”

Earlier this year in April, actor Priyanka Chopra attended Vir's show in Los Angeles and penned a post calling him ‘brave and inspiring’. Sharing pictures, she wrote “What a day! With Awesome friends watching an awesome friend do what he does best! @virdas you are so brave and so inspiring to me! Not to mention had me in tears laughing!! Thx for having us! Also love having u in La @pearlthusi come back soon! @cavanaughjames are u finally moving too? Love you too @divya_jyoti."

In 2021, Vir was in news for his monologue 'I Come From Two Indias', performed at the John F Kennedy Center in Washington. He received backlash from a section of the public for allegedly showcasing a bad image of Indians abroad. His show Vir Da was nominated in the Best Comedy category at the International Emmy Awards in 2021.

