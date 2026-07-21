Comedian and actor Vir Das has joined a growing number of Indian celebrities throwing their weight behind the ongoing student protests in Delhi. A large number of Indian youths are protesting against the alleged irregularities in the Indian education system, including paper leaks, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. On Tuesday, Vir Das took to X to question Indian artistes’ silence on the matter.

Vir Das questions artistes’ silence on student protests

Vir Das shared his two cents on the CJP protests.

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On Tuesday morning, Vir took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “If you’re an Indian live artist. I hope you understand the sheer hypocrisy of not speaking up for young people, and then trying to sell them tickets later. The sheer luxury of being a silent viewer to what an Indian crowd cares about, and then expecting an Indian crowd to be loud and vocal and care about you. Apna apna dekh lo, lekin mere liye pahunch jaana. Doesn’t work. The concert economy in India is built on young people gathering in support. I get that ‘you’re not political’ which is subtext for ‘I’m really comfortable’. I always look at those statements and think, do you buddy. But today humbly, I’d submit to you that this issue isn’t political or partisan anymore. It’s just about the youth now. And you can support them by platforming what they care about. Beyond that, you do you.” The tweet was later deleted but the actor and comedian interacted with many who responded to it.

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Vir Das' now-deleted tweet.

{{^usCountry}} Later in the day, Vir posted another tweet, a veiled dig at Dhurandhar films, mocking the administrative response to the protest. “Can’t wait for the movie about this week in ten years where bro is embedded into the world of youth protesters to save the nation from a deep state nexus of anti-national NEET giving naxals. Infact the only reason the paper was leaked was to throw them off. It wasn’t incompetence or corruption, it was counter intelligence,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later in the day, Vir posted another tweet, a veiled dig at Dhurandhar films, mocking the administrative response to the protest. “Can’t wait for the movie about this week in ten years where bro is embedded into the world of youth protesters to save the nation from a deep state nexus of anti-national NEET giving naxals. Infact the only reason the paper was leaked was to throw them off. It wasn’t incompetence or corruption, it was counter intelligence,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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What happened at the protests on Monday

According to Delhi officials, during Monday’s protest by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in the New Delhi area, the protesters displayed unruly, aggressive, and violent behaviour. Despite repeated warnings and lawful directions issued by the police, they refused to disperse and deliberately violated the prohibitory orders in force. The protestors, however, claim that Delhi Police personnel targeted them indiscriminately, leading to several injuries on their side as well.

What are the protests about

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The CJP-led protests have been ongoing for over two weeks amid allegations of irregularities in the education sector, particularly the alleged leaks of NEET exams. Social activist Sonam Wangchuck also joined the protest earlier this month, starting a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das said they placed three demands before Nadda, including the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and compensation of ₹1 crore to the families of the NEET aspirants, "more than 20 of whom have lost their lives". He said activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is in a hospital, should be "released immediately". Saurav said that the protest will continue till Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.