Confused Vir Das reacts after retail chain mistakes Raghav Juyal for him in their own ad: 'That ain’t me'

Comedian Vir Das had a rather fun exchange with the account of a retail chain on Twitter on Friday. The comedian/actor reacted after the chain mistook Raghav Juyal for him, funnily enough, in their own ad. Many of Vir’s fans also had fun at the brand’s expense in the replies to Vir’s sarcastic tweet. Also read: Vir Das pokes fun at Indian Matchmaking's 'Sima aunty'

On Friday morning, Kolkata-based retail store Great Eastern Retail posted an ad for a Samsung phone with their logo on it. The ad showed an individual using the phone on a trip to Rajasthan. The caption read, “Famous Indian comedian Vir Das tried and tested out the Samsung GalaxyA53 #NoShakeCam phone on his recent trip to Jaisalmer and is mindblown with his experience! Get #Samsung #GalaxyA53 TODAY and get ready to #AmpYourAwesome.”

Many replies pointed out that the model in the ad was not Vir but dancer-turned-actor Raghav Juyal. Vir himself reacted to the tweet a couple of hours later. Sharing the retail store’s tweet, he wrote, “Thanks guys. I’m totally mind blown, especially because…that ain’t me (shrug emoji).”

Many fans replied to Vir saying the social media team of the brand may have got confused as Raghav wore a hat, something Vir often does in his stand up routines. One wrote, “They have reduced you to the hat you wear during the shows! What a blunder!” Others called Raghav ‘discount Vir Das’ jokingly. “They really got Flipkart Vir Das and thought they would get away with it,” read one comment. Several other social media users chided the brand for their misinformed tweet. “Bhai kisi bande ko laakhon rupaye main hire karte ho apne ad ke liye, toh atleast uska naam sahi se le lete (When you spend lakhs to hire someone for an ad, at least name them properly),” said one.

Vir is a popular stand up comedian, who has worked in films and TV shows as well. He was last seen in the Hollywood comedy The Bubble alongside the likes of Karen Gillan, David Duchovny, and Pedro Pascal. He will also be seen in Kamal Haasan’s delayed Sabaash Naidu, a spin-off of his 2008 hit Dasavathaaram.

