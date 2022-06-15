Vir Das tests positive for Covid-19 before Gujarat show: ‘Woke up with symptoms’

Actor and comedian Vir Das shared a picture of a Covid-19 rapid testing kit on his Instagram handle. He added that he has tested positive according to it and is going to get an RTPCR test done now. In the post, Vir apologised to his fans as the diagnosis meant he had to cancel his upcoming show . Also Read: Vir Das jokes about Delhi's IAS officer couple: 'Saw a dog run 100m in Ladakh, not sure where he has been training'

Sharing the picture, Varun wrote, “Gujarat. Woke up showing symptoms, rapid tested and now going to get RTPCR tested. Team is currently working on new dates for the Gujarat show. We’re gonna try and come back in a few weeks whenever the venues are available. Your tickets will be refunded if you’d like. Sorry Gujarat! I’m super sad about this, but I hope to see you real soon. I hope you’ll come back on the new dates.”

Vir Das tests positive for Covid-19.

Singer Sophie Choudry said, “Damnnn! Get well soon.” Comedian Sharul Channa said, “You have a double degree in Covid now too. Get well soon.” One fan said, “Don't be sad brother. It's a sign. Get some rest. The world can wait. Get well soon. Love you.” While one wrote, “For a second I thought that was a pregnancy test. Feel better,” another one dropped “Get well soon.”

Earlier this year in January, Vir had tested positive for Covid-19. Sharing the news, he wrote, "Right. I've tested positive for Covid-19. Mild symptoms. Aches and a sore throat. Isolated at home. Had only been in contact with two other people in the last month and thankfully they are both negative. Now I am in a room. I have three pillows and a quilt. I'm seriously considering embroidery. Depending on how long this takes, I may wind up with no quilts and 6 pillows, or like 2 quilts. If I had to choose a market, I'd choose quilts over pillows, more exclusive. Almost everyone has a pillow they love. Not everyone has a nice quilt."

When Vir Das tested positive for Covid-19 in 2022.

In 2021, Vir was in news for his stand-up special 'I Come From Two Indias', performed at the John F Kennedy Center in Washington. He received criticism from a section of the public for allegedly showcasing a bad image of India abroad. He was nominated in the Best Comedy category at the International Emmy Awards in 2021.

