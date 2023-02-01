Virat Kohli carries daughter Vamika on his shoulders as they trek with Anushka Sharma in Rishikesh. See pics

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took their daughter Vamika Kohli for a trek during their Rishikesh trip. The couple earlier visited at an ashram in the Uttarakhand town. On Wednesday, Anushka took to Instagram to share a series of photos featuring cricketer-husband Virat and daughter Vamika during their latest outing. In some of the photos Anushka posted, Virat carried their daughter in a baby carrier on his shoulders as they climbed up a hill. There was also a cute picture of Virat and Vamika standing on rocks and playing with water near a stream. Also read: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli feed 100 saints during bhandara in Rishikesh, seek blessings

Along with a series of pictures she shared, Anushka Sharma, wrote in her caption, "There’s a mountain in the mountains and there is no one at the top." Virat dropped a heart emoji in the comments section of her Instagram post. Apart from Virat and Vamika, whose face was not visible in any of the pictures Anusha posted, the actor also gave a glimpse of the mountain homes, animals, and flowers they spotted on their trek. Both Virat and Vamika were dressed in winter clothes for the family trek.

Reacting to Anushka's post, an Instagram user wrote, "You guys are awesome; showing the real and beautiful India to your children is the best thing." Actor Nimrat Kaur also left heart emojis in the comments section of Anushka's post. Many others praised Anushka and Virat for being nature-lovers and capturing beautiful photos of 'incredible India'.

Ahead of India's test series against Australia, Virat and Anushka went to Rishikesh. Earlier, photos of Virat and Anushka seeking the blessings at Swami Dayanand Giri's ashram were shared online. The couple had also arranged a religious feast, ‘bhandara’, for 100 saints at Rishikesh. While Virat wore grey pants and sweater, Anushka wore a white suit with shawl. Recently, Anushka had also shared a photo of herself sitting by the river in an all-black outfit as she meditated on a rock, surrounded by mountains. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "'Can't you see, it's all perfect!' – Neem Karoli Baba."

Virat and Anushka's visit to Rishikesh comes days after the duo along with their daughter Vamika sought blessings at an ashram in Vrindavan. Anushka will be next seen in the sports biopic Chakda Xpress, based on cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Last year in December, Anushka announced the wrap of the film's shooting on Instagram, and wrote, "It's a wrap on Chakda Xpress and thank you @JhulanGoswami for the final clap to bring an end to the shoot!"

