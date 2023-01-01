Anushka Sharma wows in black dress as she steps out with Virat Kohli on New Year's Eve in Dubai; poses for romantic pics

Virat Kohli shared photos with actor-wife Anushka Sharma from their New Year's Eve celebration. The couple is in Dubai with daughter Vamika Kohli. On Sunday, the cricketer posted two photos of himself posing with Anushka inside a Dubai restaurant. In one of the pictures Virat posted, he held Anushka by the waist as they posed near a massive glass window with a view of swanky skyscrapers in the distant. In another of the two, they sat at a table and held each others' arms as they smiled for the camera. (Also read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli twin in black jackets as they party on Dubai holiday)

Anushka wore a black dress with sheer detailing for the New Year's Eve bash. In contrast, Virat wore an all-white look, with a white T-shirt and matching white trousers. Sharing their photos, Virat wrote in his Instagram caption, "2023." He added a red heart emoji to his caption. A fan commented on their photos, "Love you both." Another one wrote, "I always wish to see them together."

On Saturday, Anushka had shared some photos of herself from Dubai that were clicked by Virat. She wrote in her caption, "Last dump for the year!" The actor posed inside a car in the solo photos taken during an outing. Earlier in the day, both Anushka and Virat gave a glimpse of the sunrise in Dubai on the last day of the year.

Virat had posted a photo with Anushka and daughter Vamika as they stood near a pool at their hotel. All three of them had their backs towards the camera as they looked at the sunrise. Virat held Vamika Kohli in his arms as Anushka stood next to them. Sharing the family photo, Virat wrote in his caption, "To the last sunrise of 2022." He added a red heart emoji to the caption. Anushka had also taken to Instagram Stories to share photos of the sunrise they witnessed together as a family.

Anushka and Virat married in 2017 in Italy. They welcomed daughter Vamika in January, last year. Anushka was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 film Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She recently featured in a cameo appearance in the Netflix film Qala. Anushka will next be seen in Chakda Xpress, which is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

