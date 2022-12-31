Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli twin in black jackets as they party on Dubai holiday: 'Us, last night'

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Virat Kohli from Dubai. The actor is in the city with the cricketer and their daughter Vamika Kohli. Anushka and Virat twinned in black jackets as they posed outdoors with a couple of cars and a skyscraper in the background. Sharing their photo, Anushka wrote in the caption, "This city, us, last night." (Also read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli flash bright smiles, pose patiently for paparazzi before leaving for new year vacation)

Anushka wore a pair of white pants with a black top and black jacket, while Virat wore a black jacket with black pants and a brown shirt. A fan commented on Anushka's post, "Royalty overloaded." Another one commented, "Love you both."

Anushka Sharma with Virat Kohli as they step out in Dubai.

Earlier on Saturday, Virat posted a photo with Anushka and daughter Vamika Kohli from Dubai. Virat and Anushka stood near a pool at their hotel, and had their backs towards the camera as they looked at the sunrise. Virat held Vamika in his arms as Anushka stood next to them.

Sharing the family photo, Virat wrote in his caption, "To the last sunrise of 2022." He added a red heart emoji to the caption. A fan commented on his post, "Best couple ever." Another one wrote ‘goals’ in the comments section of Virat and Anushka's family picture. Anushka also took to Instagram Stories to share photos of the orange skies of Dubai.

Anushka Sharma with Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika in Dubai.

The couple flew out of Mumbai on Wednesday, and had happily posed for the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. Videos of Anushka and Virat wishing the paparazzi "happy holidays" and "happy new year" before flying out for their Dubai holiday were shared online.

Anushka and Virat married in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for some years. They welcomed daughter Vamika in January, last year. Anushka was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 film Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She recently featured in a cameo appearance in the Netflix film Qala, produced by her brother Karnesh Ssharma. She was seen in the song Ghodey Pe Sawaar. Anushka will next be seen in Chakda Xpress, her first project after the birth of daughter Vamika in 2021. The film is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

