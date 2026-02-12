Vishal Bhardwaj says how he is ‘deeply proud’ of Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo before ‘criticism arrives, box office verdict’

The director said that looking back at his career in cinema, he found a recurring theme of revenge. "Through this film, I have realised the immense capacity I hold for love and for violence - together. Looking back at my body of work, l see a recurring theme I wasn't even conscious of: revenge. And at sixty, I am only now beginning to understand it," he added.

Vishal also thanked his team for their support towards his vision. "Before the critics speak and before the box office delivers its verdict, I feel compelled to share how deeply proud I am of this film. Before the accolades or the criticism arrive, I must thank, from the deepest part of my being, all my HODs who gave far more than was ever asked of them — their vision, their integrity, their sweat, their blood, and their unconditional commitment to my vision," Vishal wrote.

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has penned a long note saying how he is ‘deeply proud’ of Shahid Kapoor-starrer O Romeo, adding that he wants to share it before the film faces any criticism and box office verdict. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, he said that O Romeo made him realise the immense capacity he holds for both "love and for violence together."

"There is so much hatred, violence, and injustice in society - and I often feel powerless against it. It wounds me deeply. This pent-up anguish needed release. In O Romeo, through my protagonist, I slash throats, split skulls, and blow the brains of the monsters I cannot confront in real life," Vishal continued.

The director said that opposite this violence stands an equally intense force, which is love. "Opposite this violence stands an equally intense force--love. A love born from a lifetime of encounters with beautiful, sensitive souls who have shaped me. A love that did not let me drown. A love that pulled me out of the pool of blood. I am in love with this species called humans - forever torn between two extreme emotions. O Romeo is the manifestation of these polarities," he further said.

Vishal also said, "It is as massy as I can be. It is as artistic as I can be. It is as violent as I can be. It is as poetic as I can be. It is as loving as I can be. It is as vengeful as I can be. This journey has ended on such a beautiful note that these feelings must be shared — regardless of the outcome." He concluded his note with a few lines by Dr Basheer Badr. He simply captioned the post, “O Romeo."

Celebs react to Vishal's post Reacting to the post, Dia Mirza said, "Love and love, Sir. Can’t wait to watch." Boman Irani wrote, "Brother Vishal. What you feel is what is honest. Your words aren’t an opinion. Your words are the truth. From a creator. Nothing else matters. Creators are…. Blessed… It’s not everyone’s game. When you acknowledge your co-creators. You honour the truth. You honour the journey." Avinash Tiwary posted red heart emojis.

All about O Romeo O Romeo is set to release in theatres on Friday. It is inspired by a chapter of author Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai and tells the gripping tale of gangster Hussain Ustara, played by Shahid. The movie also stars Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, and Disha Patani, with Vikrant Massey making a special appearance.

Vishal is often credited as one of the most original cinematic voices in Hindi cinema for his Indian adaptations of Shakespeare's tragedies, such as Macbeth, Othello and Hamlet, as well as films such as Makdee, The Blue Umbrella, Saat Khoon Maaf and Khufiya. O Romeo is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.