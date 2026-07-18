Vishal Dadlani, Prakash Raj question authorities as Sonam Wangchuk forcefully taken amid hunger strike: ‘Shame’

Educator and scientist Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike took a dramatic turn on its 21st day after the climate activist was taken from the protest site at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar and shifted to Safdarjung Hospital. The move quickly triggered strong reactions from members of the film industry, with Vishal Dadlani and Prakash Raj among those speaking out in support of Sonam Wangchuk and questioning the authorities' action. Delhi Police, however, maintained that he was admitted to the hospital on the advice of medical experts and in compliance with directions issued by the Delhi High Court, citing concerns over his declining health.

What happened at Jantar Mantar?

Vishal Dadlani, Prakash Raj have questioned the authorities over Sonam Wangchuk's removal from CJP protest amid his hunger strike. ((PTI Photo/Salman Ali) )

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The protest site witnessed heightened tension after Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) member Abhijeet Dipke accused the police of forcibly removing him and taking action against demonstrators. The development came a day after Sonam Wangchuk said he had lost nearly 20 per cent of his body weight but had no plans to end his fast, insisting he would continue until his demands were met.

After completing 20 days of fasting, Wangchuk released a video message urging people across the country to join the CJP's “Chalo Sansad” march on July 20. Calling it a peaceful movement, he said its success would ultimately depend on how many citizens came forward to stand with the students and participate in the march to Parliament.

Vishal Dadlani reacts with an emotional message

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{{^usCountry}} Reacting to the incident, singer Vishal Dadlani shared a video on social media expressing his anger over Wangchuk being taken away from the protest site. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reacting to the incident, singer Vishal Dadlani shared a video on social media expressing his anger over Wangchuk being taken away from the protest site. {{/usCountry}}

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He said, “Dekhi hain kabhi aapne aisi kayarta? Sonam ji ko forcefully utha ke le gaye hain. Iss desh ka joh yeh log kar rahe hain, this is... It breaks my heart. Mere desh walon, kab jaagoge? Ab nahi jaagoge toh kab jaagoge? I don't know what to say. I don't know what to think. I just wish I was there to help him some way. Bheja fatt raha hain mera gusse se iss waqt.”

This translates to, “Have you ever seen such a thing? Sonam ji was forcibly taken away. These people are ruining this country, this is... It breaks my heart. People of my country, when will you wake up? If you don't wake up now, then when will you? I don't know what to say. I don't know what to think. I just wish I was there to help him somehow. He is getting tired of my anger right now.”

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Prakash Raj calls out the government

Actor Prakash Raj also reacted strongly after sharing a screenshot from the incident on X. He wrote, “World is witnessing a Coward government who don’t want to engage in a dialogue with the youth but want to behave like Dictators . Forcibly taking away ⁦@Wangchuk66⁩ and disrupting Students peaceful protest is a sign of Fear . What a SHAME #justasking.”

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In another post, he added, “Parde ke peeche kya hai Chappan inch ka Dara hua Nangapan (What lies behind the curtain is the frightened nakedness of the 'fifty-six-inch' chest) What's behind the screen 56 inches of Shivering Nakedness #justasking.”

Sonakshi Sinha refrained from commenting on the incident herself but shared a video of a woman protester who spoke about Sonam Wangchuk's alleged forced detention, continuing her support for the activist.

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Sonakshi Sinha via Instagram.

Why is Sonam Wangchuk protesting?

Sonam Wangchuk, the education reformer from Ladakh, had been on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar since June 28. Through his protest, organised with the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), he has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and other examination irregularities. The protest has also brought renewed attention to student suicides and the growing outrage over the examination controversy.

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As the fast has stretched into its third week, worries over Wangchuk's health have deepened. He has reportedly lost nearly 9 kg and is under constant medical supervision. Although his ECG remains normal, Wangchuk has admitted that prolonged fasting has left him extremely weak, with noticeable muscle loss.

Even as doctors and supporters urged him to call off the fast, Wangchuk has remained firm. Instead of ending the protest, he has appealed to people across the country to join the peaceful "Chalo Sansad" march on July 20, saying the movement's strength depends on the support it receives from ordinary citizens.

His stand has found backing from several prominent voices in the film industry. Actors and filmmakers including Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Zeenat Aman, Shabana Azmi, Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Abhay Deol, Anurag Kashyap, Omi Vaidya, Sayaji Shinde, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Swara Bhasker, Hrithik Roshan, and Prakash Raj have publicly extended their support for Wangchuk and his protest.