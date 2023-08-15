Vivek Agnihotri announces The Vaccine War release date with teaser. Watch

Vivek Agnihotri recently took to Twitter or X and urged fans to select the release date of his upcoming film The Vaccine War: A True Story. On Tuesday, the filmmaker finally shared the new release date for the film along with a teaser giving a glimpse of a lab. The Vaccine War: A True Story will be released in September. The film was earlier scheduled to be released in August. Also read: Anupam Kher joins Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's The Vaccine War after Nana Patekar

The Vaccine War is directed by Vivek Agnihotri, and is based on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vivek wrote, “DATE ANNOUNCEMENT: Dear friends, your film The Vaccine War: A True Story will release worldwide on the auspicious day of 28th September 2023. Please bless us.”

On August 13, Vivek had tweeted, "Finally, The Vaccine War is complete. It’s India’s first bio-science film. Now wondering when to release?" The film features Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Raima Sen and Pallavi Joshi, among others.

The Vaccine War delay

In June this year, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri had announced the beginning of the last schedule of his upcoming film, which is said to be based on true events, It was earlier speculated that the release date had been shifted from August 15 to October 24 this year, which happens to be Dussehra.

Vivek had shared a few glimpses from the shoot of the last schedule on Twitter or X and said, "With the blessings of Maa Saraswati, beginning last schedule of The Vaccine War."

About The Vaccine War

After the success of The Kashmir Files, director Vivek Agnihotri had announced his next film, The Vaccine War, in November 2022. Though not much has been revealed about the film, The Vaccine War is likely to 'open certain chapters about Indian bio-scientists and indigenous vaccines'. The film reportedly also pays tribute to the dedication of the medical fraternity and scientists during the uncertain times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking about the film, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri had earlier said, as quoted by news agency ANI, “When The Kashmir Files was postponed during the Covid lockdown, I started researching on it. Then we started researching with the scientists of ICMR & NIV who made our own vaccine possible. Their story of struggle and sacrifice was overwhelming and while researching we understood how these scientists fought a war waged against India not just by foreign agencies but even our own people. Yet, we won against superpowers by making fastest, cheapest and safest vaccine. I thought this story must be told so that every Indian can feel proud of their country.”

