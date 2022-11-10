The Vaccine War: The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri announces next film, unveils poster

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has announced his next film after the success of The Kashmir Files, which is this year's second highest grossing Bollywood film. Titled The Vaccine War, the film will be released on Independence Day (August 15) in 11 languages. The bottom line of the film poster read: 'A war you didn't know you fought. And won.' Also read: Vivek Agnihotri calls Rishab Shetty's Kantara a masterpiece: 'I have never seen a film like this'

Vivek announced the film on Thursday morning. He shared the film poster featuring a vaccine bottle with the title written on it. He wrote, "Announcement: Presenting ‘The Vaccine War’ - an incredible true story of a war that you didn’t know India fought. And won with its science, courage and great Indian values. It will release on Independence Day, 2023. In 11 languages. Please bless us. #TheVaccineWar."

He wrote in another tweet, “For the first time ever an Indian film will release in 11 Indian languages. At @i_ambuddha & @AAArtsOfficial it’s our humble initiative to help integrate Indian film industry as one. #BharatKaApnaCinema.”

The Vaccine War poster.

As suggested by the title, the film will be based on the coronavirus vaccine made in India during the pandemic. It will release in Hindi, English, Bangla, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Gujarati and Marathi. The film will be produced by Pallavi Joshi, who is married to Vivek Agnihotri and also starred in The Kashmir Files.

The filmmaker had earlier asked his fans to guess the title of the film by giving a fill in the blank riddle: 'The _____ War'. Few days ago, he tweeted about something similar. He wrote, “When Covid came, India had nothing to fight. We were blackmailed and left alone to die by the superpowers of medical infra. But our scientists, without resources, fought back like their dharma. We made fastest and the safest vaccine, created an infra every Indian can be proud of.”

His last film, The Kashmir Files, went on to become the highest Bollywood grossing film of 2022, until it was beaten by Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. It revolved around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in 1990s.

