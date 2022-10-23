Vivek Agnihotri calls Rishab Shetty's Kantara a masterpiece: 'I have never seen a film like this'

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is the latest filmmaker to be blown away by Kannada film Kantara. The Kashmir Files director watched the film on Saturday and called it a “masterpiece”. He shared a selfie video to express his opinion about the film. Kantara stars Rishab Shetty as a Kambala champion and has also been directed by him. Also read: Rishab Shetty reacts after Kangana Ranaut praises Kantara

Sharing his video on Twitter, Vivek wrote, "Just finished watching @shetty_rishab’s masterpiece #Kantara. In one word it’s just WOW! Amazing experience. Watch it as soon as possible."

"Such a unique experience, you have not seen a film like this! I don't know I have never seen a film like this. Hats off to Rishab Shetty. Rishab, you have done great great work. I am going to call you tomorrow. I just can't stop myself from sharing my experience. This is something which is so full of art and folklore, so rooted and is such a novel experience especially the climax of the film. The kind of energy, I promise you, you have never ever seen before. First thing you can do is after finishing Diwali, go and watch this film. I think it's Rishab Shetty's masterpiece, one of the finest films I have seen in a long time. Congratulations Rishab for making wonderful cinema, great art, great music, great cinematography. Wow!"

Just finished watching @shetty_rishab ’s masterpiece #Kantara. In one word it’s just WOW! Amazing experience. Watch it as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/ArftfvgEPq — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 22, 2022

Vivek was travelling in the car with his assistant who had seen the film for the second time. Vivek asked him about his opinion of the film, to which he replied that he kept on thinking about the film at night, hours after watching it.

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut also praised the film and said that it should be India's entry for Oscars next year. Two weeks after its release on September 30, Kantara released in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu as well. Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, Kantara follows a Kambala champion who comes to loggerheads with an upright Forest Range officer, Murali (played by Kishore).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON