Rishab Shetty reacts after Kangana Ranaut praises Kantara: ‘It feels nice...'

Kangana Ranaut had shared the video message of Rishab Shetty thanking her for praising his film, Kantara. Rishab directed the Kannada film as well as played the lead role of a Kambala champion in the movie. Kangana watched the film on Thursday and couldn't praise it enough on social media. She also wanted the film to represent India at the Oscars next year. Also read: Kangana Ranaut watches 'explosive' Kantara, thanks Rishab Shetty for making film

Rishabh Shetty shared his happiness on Kantara getting so much praise from the world as well as Kangana. “As soon as I got her (Kangana) message, I shared it on my Instagram Stories and tagged her as well. It feels nice to get praise for a rooted, regional film. I always used to think more regional is more universal. This is the story of my village which I am presenting to the world. It is being loved across the globe. People are talking elements like about our beliefs, tradition, culture, ritual, way of life. As a writer, I feel happy," he told Filmibeat.com in an interview in Hindi.

Kangana had taken to her Instagram Stories on Friday to pitch the film for the Oscars. She wrote, "I feel #Kantara should be India's entry to Oscar next year, I know year is yet to end and there may be better films coming, but more than Oscar India needs the right representation globally... this land of mysteries and Mystics one can't understand one can only embrace it .... India is like a miracle... if you try and make sense of it you will only get frustrated but if you surrender to the miracle you can also be one .... Kantara is an experiential reality which world must experience .. @rishabshetty77."

Kantara also stars Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty and Sapthami Gowda. The film released in theatres on September 30 and in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam two weeks later.

