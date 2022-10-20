Kangana Ranaut watches 'explosive' Kantara, thanks Rishab Shetty for making film: 'This is what is cinema'. Watch

Kangana Ranaut has joined the growing number of Indian celebrities who have praised Kannada film Kantara. The actor shared a video of herself giving her review of the film after watching it. She praised the film and thanked director-actor Rishab Shetty for making it. Kantara is the third-highest-grossing Kannada film of all time and has received universal acclaim from critics and fans.

Posting a selfie video from her car after watching the film, Kangana said, “I have just come out watching Kantara with my family, and I am still shaking. What an explosive experience. Rishab Shetty, hats off to you. Writing, directing, acting, action brilliant, unbelievable!”

The actor particularly appreciated the amalgamation of action and local folklore in the film. “What a find blend of tradition, folklore, indigenous issues. Such beautiful photography, action. This is what is cinema, what films are for,” she added. Kangana further said that she would not be able to ‘recover’ from the experience of watching the film for a week. “I heard so many people in the theatre say that they had never seen anything like this. Thank you for this film. I don’t think I will recover from this experience for another week,” she concluded.

Kangana Ranaut is all praise for #Kantara after watching the film in theaters.#KanganaRanaut #KantaraMovie pic.twitter.com/Qya9Ghizb3 — Kangana Ranaut Daily (@KanganaDaily) October 20, 2022

Kantara, starring and directed by Rishab Shetty, is set in coastal Karnataka and deals with the contemporary issue of land politics and man vs nature, by interspersing elements of local folklore and beliefs in Daivas, regional demigods. The film has grossed over ₹170 crore at the worldwide box office since its release on September 30, more than any other Kannada film except the two KGF titles. The success encouraged the makers to release dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, all of which are running successfully across India.

