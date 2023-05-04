Filmmakers Vivek Agnihotri and Sudhir Mishra sat down for a discussion on film, politics and more, that was uploaded on YouTube. During this conversation, Vivek suggested that no one in the film industry has questioned Bollywood except him and actor Kangana Ranaut in the past few years. (Also read: Vivek Agnihotri discusses Anurag Kashyap's statement against his film with Sudhir Mishra. Watch)

Vivek Agnihotri on his podcast stated that only he and Kangana Ranaut have questioned Bollywood on its issues.

Vivek sat down with Sudhir to discuss about a lot of issues pertaining to their films, political ideologies and the current film audience in India. It so happened that during this conversation, Vivek asked Sudhir Mishra that why doesn't he speak about Bollywood more, and gave the example of actor Kangana Ranaut.

Vivek said, “Bollywood ko kisne question kiya 4-5 saalo mein? Except for Kangana and me?” (Who has questioned Bollywood in the last 4-5 years. except for Kangana Ranaut and me?) Responding to this, Sudhir said, “Humari toh puri zindagi hi he, question.” (My entire life is only a question.)

Vivek then pointed out that earlier Sudhir was quite vocal about his views in the public, but now he is not. “Aap karte the pehle, ab nahi he aap. Aap karte the questions, publicly karte the… now you've stopped.” Sudhir then replied, “No, I have not stopped. It is now as if this film industry is responsible for all the ills in the world. It is not. It is just a reflection of this society, jaise ye samaj he waise hi kuch log he…” (Just like the society, Bollywood also is made of the same people).

Actor Kangana Ranaut has been quite vocal about the film industry with her tweets. Recently, after the success of Pathaan, Kangana had said, "Film industry is so crass and crude that whenever they want to project success of any endeavour/creation/art they throw flashing currency digits in your face, as if art has no other purpose. it exposes their lowly standards and the kind of deprived lives they live."

Meanwhile, last month, Sudhir had tweeted about The Kashmir Files, and his tweet led to Vivek inviting him for a podcast. Sudhir had said, “Liberals complain about Kashmir Files. Why? Vivek Agnihotri made a film and his audience came to theatres and saw it. But when we make films our audience who criticise Vivek sit on their arse and don’t come to the theatre. Sorry, I had to say it. #afwaah.” To this, Vivek said, “Why should anyone attack anyone? It’s not a war. Sudhir is my senior and a celebrated filmmaker, I have deep respect for him."

