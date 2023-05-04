Vivek Agnihotri discusses Anurag Kashyap's statement against his film with Sudhir Mishra. Watch

Vivek Agnihotri and Sudhir Mishra discussed Anurag Kashyap's statement in which he said that Vivek's film (The Kashmir Files) should not be sent to the Oscars. Vivek Agnihotri has shared a teaser of his upcoming podcast with Sudhir Mishra and they were seen discussing Anurag's comment in the short video. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap hopes The Kashmir Files doesn't go to Oscar) Vivek Agnihotri discusses Anurag Kashyap's statement about his film with Sudhir Mishra.

The teaser opened with Vivek saying, "Mujhe laga inko ye likhna pad raha hai ki Vivek ki audience alag hai, meri audience alag hai? (I felt, now he has to write that his audience is different from that of Vivek's)?" Soon, we see Sudhir suggesting that Vivek must "look at" what his critics are saying. "What do your critics say to you? People are using your film in the wrong way."

Sudhir then said, "It is Anurag's view that your film should not go for the Oscars." When Vivek asked, "Then why do you have a problem with my views? You do not have a problem with anyone's views except mine?" Sudhir responded with, "No, no. I do not have any problems with your views either."

Sharing the teaser, Vivek wrote, "Unedited. Uninterrupted. Free-flowing conversation with @iamsudhirmishra tonight at 7 PM. Only on ‘I Am Buddha’ YouTube channel." In the short snippet that he shared online, Vivek also asked Sudhir, "If I have questioned a few practices of Bollywood, why should I be othered?"

Last year, The Kashmir Files released in theatres and received mixed reactions from critics. The film grew with word-of-mouth and emerged as one of the top-grossing Hindi films of 2022. Written and directed by Vivek, the film depicts the killings of Kashmiri Hindus in the 90s. It starred Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumar.

Last year, Anurag had told Galatta Plus in an interview, “India might actually have a nomination in the final five if RRR is the film they pick. I don’t know what film anybody is going to pick. I hope not The Kashmir Files.” Vivek also tweeted in response to the statement and had written, “Bollywood's genocide-denier lobby” had begun a campaign against his film.

Last month, Sudhir had tweeted about The Kashmir Files, and his tweet led to Vivek inviting him for a podcast. The two filmmakers met and recorded the podcast on May 1 and it is scheduled to be out online Thursday evening.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON