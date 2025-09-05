Search
Fri, Sept 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

Vivek Agnihotri claims West Bengal govt, police threatening theatres not to screen The Bengal Files, plans legal action

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Updated on: Sept 05, 2025 07:58 am IST

Vivek Agnihotri has said that he has been told his film The Bengal Files cannot release in West Bengal, and is seeking legal recourse for it.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has said that the producers of his film, The Bengal Files, are planning to take legal action after claiming that the West Bengal government and police officials are threatening theatre owners not to screen his film in the state.

Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files is slated to release this Friday.
Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files is slated to release this Friday.

Vivek on The Bengal Files release

The film revisits the communal riots of August 1946 in Kolkata (then Calcutta) known as the Direct Action Day. The divisive film has already seen its share of controversies with its trailer launch in the state capital being disrupted, and at least two Bengali actors distancing themselves from the film.

The Bengal Files is releasing this Friday. Ahead of the release, the filmmaker told reporters in Mumbai, “Whatever the West Bengal government is doing is illegal and unconstitutional. We are planning to file a writ petition, but will decide based on what happens tomorrow, and accordingly, we will take legal action.”

‘Theatre owners being threatened’

The filmmaker claimed that he is getting feedback from theatre owners in West Bengal that they were being threatened not to go ahead with the screening. “A lot of theatre owners, including the leading multiplex chains' officials, have said that the police have been threatening them of dire consequences if they release the film. They are like, ‘What will we do if they barge in and destroy our property?’” he said.

The filmmaker's wife and co-producer Pallavi Joshi, who also features in the film, has appealed to President Droupadi Murmu, seeking intervention in the matter. Agnihotri says the film has been dubbed in Bengali “because lakhs of Bengali people want to watch it.”

About The Bengal Files

The Bengal Files is the concluding chapter in Agnihotri’s The Files trilogy after The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022). The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Saswata Chatterjee and Darshan Kumarr.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Vivek Agnihotri claims West Bengal govt, police threatening theatres not to screen The Bengal Files, plans legal action
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On