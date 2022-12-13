Vivek Agnihotri disagrees with 'milord' Anurag Kashyap as he slams Kantara and Pushpa

Responding to a recent statement of Anurag Kashyap, Vivek Agnihotri has said that he disagrees with the Gangs of Wasseypur director. Vivek also called Anurag, sarcastically, ‘Bollywood’s one and only Milord'. (Also read: Kamal Haasan, Prithviraj call Kantara 'the film that blew their mind in 2022')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing a screenshot of a news article about Anurag Kashyap's statement, Vivek tweeted Tuesday evening, "I totally totally totally disagree with the views of Bollywood’s one & only Milord. Do you agree?" The headline read as: “Films like Kantara and Pushpa are destroying the industry: Anurag Kashyap.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many internet users informed Vivek that the headline ‘misquoted’ Anurag. One of them wrote, "First see the interview ..he is misquoted here actually."

Some also agreed with The Kashmir Files director. One person wrote, "Actually he is correct as nowadays Bollywood glamour is not working anymore. Audience more focused on content-oriented movies." Another one suggested, “He should introspect.”

Anurag had recently said that the success of Nagraj Manjule's Sairat ‘destroyed’ Marathi cinema as everyone wanted to emulate the film with the aim to make money. The film released in 2016, Sairat is one of the highest-grossing Marathi films.

Anurag had told Galatta Plus, "Films like Kantara and Pushpa give you courage to go out and tell your stories. But KGF 2, however big the success, when you try and emulate that and set a project up, that’s when you start heading towards disaster. That’s the bandwagon that Bollywood destroyed itself on. You have to find films that give you courage.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anurag's most recent film was Taapsee Pannu-starrer Dobaaraa which received mixed reviews. Next up, he has Almost Pyaar With Dj Mohabbat, featuring Alaya F and Karan Mehta. The film had its world premiere at the Marrakech Film Festival and is slated for a January 2023 release.

Vivek continues to ride on the critical and commercial success of The Kashmir Files released earlier this year. It is the story of the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s. Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Anupam Kher featured in important roles in the film.

Popular films Kantara, Pushpa, KGF Chapter 2 have also made it to the as highest-grossing films of the year across Indian films. While Kantara has received mixed reviews, the other two films did not receive a good critical review.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.