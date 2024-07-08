Vivek Agnihotri is fed up of Andheri subway's ‘yearly flooding’ in monsoon: ‘Citizens suffer, they die’

Vivek Agnihotri is tired of the chaos caused by monsoon in Mumbai every year and the government's unpreparedness for it all. The filmmaker took to social media to share visuals of the “stubborn” Andheri bridge that never fails to flood every year, despite successive Mumbai governments promising to fix the situation. Vivek Agnihotri is best known for films like The Kashmir Files and The Vaccine War. He's currently prepping for his next directorial, The Delhi Files. (Also Read – Vivek Agnihotri reacts to action against Arundhati Roy, posts The Kashmir Files scene clip: ‘Villain was based on…’) Vivek Agnihotri flags flooding of Andheri bridge

What Vivek said

Vivek took to his X handle on Monday and shared a video of the Andheri bridge totally immersed in water. He wrote in the caption, “I have lived in Mumbai for 30 years. Everything sarkari fails but this subway never fails to flood. It’s so stubborn that despite every government’s promises to solve it, it doesn’t yield. Citizens suffer, they die, but who are they anyway… but mere statistics?”

Several X users commented on his post and echoed his concerns. One of them wrote, “Yes. 100% correct. We always avoid this subway during monsoon.” Another commented, “I have seen yearly flooding of this subway from my school days in 70's. Frankly unless we lift the subway by 20ft ,which practically means no subway, flooding is unavoidable.” “I think the Railways were intelligent during that Era of Laying the Tracks..they knew this Spot would be a Trouble Zone...but BMC of that Era decided to have an Underpass,” said a third person.

About Mumbai floods

Heavy rains flooded roads and railway lines on Monday in Mumbai, disrupting flights and forcing the closure of schools and colleges, while overflowing rivers elsewhere affected more than 2 million people. Just ahead of the morning rush hour, more than 300 mm (11.8 inches) of rain lashed the city of 12 million in the six hours until 7:00 a.m (0130 GMT), civic officials said in a statement.

With forecasts of more heavy showers and a high tide of 4.40 metres (14 ft) in the coastal city, school and colleges shut for the day as a precaution, the authorities added. "There is heavy traffic on the roads and rail lines too have been affected," Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra, said on X, urging people to stay indoors unless necessary.