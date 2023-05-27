Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Nawazuddin Siddiqui's alleged take on The Kerala Story: Would he support ban on his films?

A day after a news portal reported that Nawazuddin Siddiqui agreed with the ban on The Kerala Story in certain states, the actor had responded to the ‘false news’ and tweeted that he 'would never want any film to be banned ever’. Now, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has reacted to a news article about Nawazuddin's alleged statement about The Kerala Story. Also read: Kangana Ranaut agrees with Shabana Azmi on her opinion on The Kerala Story

Vivek Agnihotri has slammed Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a recent tweet.

Nawazuddin has already clarified that he never said the ban on The Kerala Story was justified as the film had the 'power to break people and social harmony', as was claimed by some news reports. Reacting to one such report, Vivek asked if Nawazuddin Siddiqui would support the ban on his own films and shows if they hurt people.

Vivek Agnihotri tweets about Nawazuddin Siddiqui's films and shows.

Vivek slams Nawazuddin for 'supporting' The Kerala Story ban

Sharing a new portals' tweet that read, "If a novel or a film is hurting someone, then it is wrong: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui supports calls to ban the movie The Kerala Story," Vivek asked if Nawazuddin would like ‘most of his films and OTT shows’ to be banned, too. He hinted that the actor's shows and movies feature 'unnecessary abuse, violence and perversion', alleging they hurt people.

Vivek tweeted, “Most Indian middle class families feel unnecessary abuse, violence and perversion in movies and OTT shows hurt them and their children… Nawaz can suggest whether most of his films and OTT shows should be banned? What are your views?”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui clarifies he never supported The Kerala Story ban.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reacts to 'false news'

Earlier, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Friday had clarified that he doesn't support the practice of banning films, rubbishing news reports of him justifying the ban on The Kerala Story.

“Please stop spreading false news just to get some views and hits, it’s called cheap TRP - I never said and I would never want any film to be banned ever. STOP BANNING FILMS. STOP SPREADING FAKE NEWS,” he tweeted, calling out news portals for carrying his fake statement on banning The Kerala Story.

Controversy around The Kerala Story

The Kerala Story featuring Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani has grossed more than ₹200 crore at the domestic box office. Directed by Sudipto Sen, the film has been in the news for alleging that women from Kerala were forced to convert and recruited by the terror group ISIS. Its trailer had earlier claimed that 32,000 women from Kerala had gone missing and joined ISIS.

The West Bengal government imposed a ban on the film on May 8, apprehending tensions among different communities. Theatres in Tamil Nadu had also decided to stop its screening, citing the law-and-order situation and a poor audience turnout.

