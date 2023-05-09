The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen says a boy 'apologised for abusing' producer after watching film

Director of The Kerala Story Sudipto Sen has said that only those people are protesting against his latest film who have not watched it at all. Speaking at a press conference on Monday, he also claimed that a boy had been sending abusive messages to the producer ever since the film's teaser came out, and after watching the film, the boy sent an apology text. (Also read: 'The Kerala Story' crew member receives threat, Mumbai Police provides security) Adah Sharma in a still from The Kerala Story.

Sudipto, alongwith film producer Vipul Shah, held a media interaction Monday evening to respond to the box office success of the film, and talk about the protests and calls for a ban against The Kerala Story.

Sudipto shared about the backlash he and his team received after the teaser release, "We have two testimonies, if you will see them you will laugh. Once our teaser was released, one boy was constantly abusing our co-producer for the last two months. Yesterday after watching our film, the boy texted, 'I apologize to you publicly, I have no other objection.' And I too got abusive texts. So, if you guys feel that justification has not been done to the story after watching the movie, then you guys can take those two testimonials from us and you will come to know."

He added, "The days when they were protesting and today after watching our film, those people have stopped opposing us. In today's date, only those people are protesting who have not seen the film."

Adah Sharma plays the lead role in The Kerala Story which also features Sonia Balani, Yogita Bihani, and Siddhi Idnani. Ever since the film's teaser claimed that 32000 women had gone missing from Kerala, and joined the terrorist group ISIS, protests and calls for a ban have been doing the rounds. The number is no longer mentioned in the trailer now. The film has also triggered a political debate, with most BJP leaders supporting the film, while leaders from Congress and the left have claimed the film is peddling false numbers and facts.

