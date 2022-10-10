Vivek Agnihotri on Aamir Khan, Kiara Advani ad slammed for 'hurting religious sentiments': Aisi bakwaas karte hain

An advertisement featuring actors Aamir Khan and Kiara Advani has come under fire online for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Many on social media have criticised the ad for hurting the sentiments of Hindus. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri shared the video of the ad on social media, criticising the brand for their misplaced ‘social activism’ and called the makers ‘idiots’. Also read: Vivek Agnihotri questions Aamir Khan's 'loyal audience'

The ad in question is for AU Small Finance Bank. It shows Aamir and Kiara Advani as newlyweds travelling back from their wedding in a car. They discuss that none of them cried during the bidaai (a post wedding ceremony), before they reach their house. It is then revealed that contrary to the usual practice, it is the groom, who has moved to the bride’s house to help her in taking care of her ailing father. The groom takes the first step in their new house, as opposed to the tradition of the bride doing so. Aamir then appears in a bank and says in Hindi, “Why should traditions that have continued for centuries continue to do so? That’s why we question every banking tradition. So that you get the best service.”

Sharing the ad on Twitter, Vivek wrote on Monday afternoon, “I just fail to understand since when banks have become responsible for changing social & religious traditions? I think @aubankindia should do activism by changing corrupt banking system.” The ad has been slammed by many online for ‘mocking’ Hindu culture and showing traditions in bad light. Taking note of that, Vivek further wrote, “Aisi bakwaas karte hain fir kehte hain Hindus are trolling (they do nonsense like these and then say Hindus are trolling). Idiots.”

Many even claimed on Twitter that they were closing their accounts at the bank in protest. Trends for boycotting the brand had begun on Twitter by Monday afternoon. The bank or the actors have not commented on the matter so far though.

This isn’t the first controversy of this nature for Aamir Khan. Earlier, the actor was criticised for statements he made about religious intolerance back in 2016, where he said his then-wife Kiran Rao felt ‘unsafe’ in India. The remarks were referenced again just prior to the release of his latest film Laal Singh Chaddha in August, with many demanding that Aamir should apologise for his past comments or face a boycott. Laal Singh Chaddha was eventually a box office bomb, failing to gross even ₹100 crore at the worldwide box office.

