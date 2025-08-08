Vivek Agnihotri responds to Anurag Kashyap’s ‘jhoota aadmi’ remark: 'I never said he is a bad guy but my film suffered'

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has responded to Anurag Kashyap’s recent remark calling him a “jhoota aadmi” (liar), offering a measured yet pointed take on their long-standing friction. Vivek, while addressing the controversy, acknowledged Anurag’s cinematic contributions but stood by his past comments regarding the director’s drinking habits. Vivek Agnihotri has said Anurag Kashyap is a wonderful guy and his contribution to Indian cinema is unprecedented but his film suffered due to his alcoholism.

‘My film suffered because of his alcoholism’

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Vivek said, "Usko chhodo. Woh raat mein kya bolta hai, subah kya bolta hai, dono mein farak hai. Jiske andar 2-3 aadmi rehte hain, uski baat ko main kya kahun (Forget him. What he says at night and what he says in the morning are completely different. When someone has two or three people living inside him, what can I even say about what he says)? Yes, I had talked about his drinking habits, and that’s the truth. But I never said Anurag is a bad guy — he is a wonderful guy. His contribution to Indian cinema is unprecedented. There can be only one Anurag Kashyap. When Indian cinema's history is written, people will remember him.”

The remarks come after Anurag publicly called Vivek a liar on social media, reigniting a debate that has simmered for years since their professional fallout during the making of Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, which starred John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, and Bipasha Basu.

“But my film suffered because of his alcoholism. What's wrong with that? I used to drink a lot during a time period in my life, and suffered at work because of it. It happens. I stand by my point that he gave his work to Vikramaditya Motwane. You can ask the company that hired them,” he added.

Vivek and Anurag's upcoming work

Vivek Agnihotri is set to continue his series of politically charged films with his upcoming project, The Bengal Files. Following the controversial yet commercially successful The Kashmir Files, this new film is expected to explore the history of political violence and ideological conflicts in West Bengal. The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumar in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, Anurag Kashyap is working on Nishaanchi, a high-octane action drama. The teaser for the upcoming film Nishaanchi dropped on Friday, marking the debut of Balasaheb Thackeray’s grandson, Aaishvary Thackeray.