Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Vivek Agnihotri gives formula for 'Bollywood's resurrection’: Less arrogance, less wastage on PR and airport looks...

Vivek Agnihotri gives formula for 'Bollywood's resurrection’: Less arrogance, less wastage on PR and airport looks...

bollywood
Published on Sep 24, 2022 04:23 PM IST

Vivek Agnihori took a dig at the Bollywood PR machinery and the concept of airport looks prevalent among stars in his latest tweet. He said these practices should be reduced.

Film director Vivek Agnihotrihas taken a dig at the PR and airport look culture in Bollywood.(PTI)
Film director Vivek Agnihotrihas taken a dig at the PR and airport look culture in Bollywood.(PTI)
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has weighed in on what ails Bollywood. Over the last one year, the Hindi film industry has been in the doldrums with many big-ticket films failing to find viewers, and crash landing at the box office. Vivek’s own film The Kashmir Files was one of the biggest successes of the year though. On Friday, reacting to the successful National Cinema Day, the filmmaker tweeted about how Bollywood can turn things around. Also read: Vivek Agnihotri questions Aamir Khan's ‘loyal audience’: Where are they?

The National Cinema Day was observed by theatre chains and cinema halls across India on Friday, September 23. Most theatres reduced the ticket price to flat 75. This led to a huge increase in footfalls on the day for all film, leading to Brahmastra earning 11 crore on its third Friday and both Chup and Dhoka registering healthy opening. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a housefull board from outside a hall on Twitter.

“The tremendous response on #NationalCinemaDay2022 should act as an eye-opener for Studios / distributors / exhibitors and the film fraternity in general about the importance of *affordable ticket rates,” he wrote alongside. Reacting to this, Vivek gave his ‘simple solution for Bollywood’s resurrection’. He tweeted, “Less price. Less arrogance. Less star fees. Less wastage on PR & airport looks. More research. More content. More Bharat. Simple solution for Bollywood’s resurrection.”

In the past too, Vivek has spoken about where Bollywood has gone wrong. In an interview with Kushal Mehra, the filmmaker referred to Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which failed at the box office earlier this year. He had said, “Ranveer Singh, the so called number 1 star. People don't get tired praising him. His film Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which was on female foeticide about how people should not kill girls. What a wonderful subject but then how were they promoting the film? Ranveer went shirtless and was dancing with 25 girls during the promotions. He was like just dancing with 25 sexy and glamourous girls. Nobody knew that the film was about female foeticide. It's not a fashion show or some comedy film. Why would people go and see that?"

Vivek’s The Kashmir Files made over 350 crore globally despite the absence of any big star and made on a budget of only 15 crore. The film went on to break many box office records and was, for a while, the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022. It was recently dethroned from that spot by Brahmastra.

Get all the updates on Bollywood Moviesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsfrom Bollywood at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vivek agnihotri
vivek agnihotri

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out