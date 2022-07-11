The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri says he ignored cartilage tear for 1.5 year, has stress fracture now

Vivek Agnihotri, director of The Kashmir Files, has opened up about the cartilage tear in his knee which has now given him a stress fracture as well. The filmmaker said he has finally started his knee therapy after suffering the injury last year. Also read: Vivek Agnihotri is furious as Wikipedia page calls The Kashmir Files ‘fictional’: 'Hurry, edit more'

Sharing a picture of his bandaged knee, Vivek wrote on Twitter on Monday, “Finally, knee therapy begins. Fully ignored Miniscus (cartilage tear) for 1.5 yrs due to #TheKashmirFiles. Kept limping. It became worse. Now I also have stress fracture. Whenever I have to chose between body and work, I end up compromising on my body. Must change this attitude.”

This was the day - 24th Dec 2021. When I slipped and tore my Cartilage. Doctors asked me to rest it out for 6-8 weeks. But like they say, Show Must Go On. Show went on, uninterrupted, for next 18 months but my knee worsened. Today, whom do I blame for ‘self-inflicted-fracture’? pic.twitter.com/BIbJcgMmcw — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 11, 2022

He further shared a few pictures of himself, standing with a walking stick for support, probably on the sets of The Kashmir Files. He wrote, “This was the day - 24th Dec 2020. When I slipped and tore my Cartilage. Doctors asked me to rest it out for 6-8 weeks. But like they say, Show Must Go On. Show went on, uninterrupted, for next 18 months but my knee worsened. Today, whom do I blame for ‘self-inflicted-fracture’?” The filmmaker shared the wrong year in the tweet and later corrected it to 2020.

Vivek had shot The Kashmir Files in Mussoorie, Dehradun and Kashmir. The film revolves around the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from then Jammu and Kashmir during the 1990s. It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Puneet Issar and others. It has grossed over ₹300 crore worldwide and is among the most successful post-pandemic Hindi films.

In April, Vivek announced that after the success of The Kashmir Files, he is now working on The Delhi Files. He however, did not share the details of the subject on which the film will be based.

