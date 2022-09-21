Vivek Agnihotri wishes Chhello Show 'best film award' at Oscars, shares message for The Kashmir Files fans

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has wished Pan Nalin-directorial Chhello Show the 'best film award' at the 95th Academy Awards. Taking to Twitter, Vivek also shared a message for those fans ‘rooting for' his film The Kashmir Files for the Oscars. Vivek shared a poster of the film, titled Last Film Show in English. (Also Read | Chhello Show director recalls Ashutosh Gowariker's reaction after watching film')

Vivek captioned the post, "A big congratulations to the entire team of #LastFilmShow (Chhello Show) for being selected as India’s official entry. Wishing them the best film award at the #Oscars2023. I thank all the well-wishers and especially media which was rooting for #TheKashmirFiles (folded hands emojis)."

Chhello Show is a Gujarati film, a coming-of-age drama about a young boy's love affair with cinema in a village in Saurashtra. On Tuesday it was selected as India's official entry for the Academy Awards by the Film Federation of India (FFI). The film will release in theatres countrywide on October 14.

According to FFI president TP Aggarwal, Chhello Show was unanimously chosen over films including Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, SS Rajamouli's RRR, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: Part One Shiva and R Madhavan's directorial debut Rocketry. The film will represent the country in the best international feature film category at the Oscars. Chhello Show features Bhavin Rabari, Vikas Bata, Richa Meena, Bhavesh Shrimali, Dipen Raval and Rahul Koli. It had its world premiere as the opening film at the Tribeca Film Festival in June last year.

Ahead of FFI's announcement, fans of The Kashmir Files predicted that the film will be India’s official entry for the Oscars. A fan said on Twitter, “People want to see The Kashmir Files for Oscars. It is a great movie, but how long can we keep giving awards to movies based on fictional stories. It takes lots of guts to make a movie like The Kashmir Files.” Another person wrote, “The Kashmir Files will always be the movie, which opened my eyes to how powerful a medium cinema is, and what right intent can do to give voice to the unheard and silenced.”

Directed by Vivek, The Kashmir Files depicts the story of the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley. Also written by Vivek, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and Chinmay Mandlekar.

