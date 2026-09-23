Vivek Oberoi backs Salman Khan’s take against trolls after his fiery Bigg Boss 20 rant: ‘So many positive things to do'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently lashed out at trolls for body-shaming and age-shaming him and called them out for abusing actors simply because they did not like their work. Several celebrities, including Varun Dhawan, Neha Dhupia and filmmaker Rohit Shetty, cheered for him as he took a stand against online trolling. Now, actor Vivek Oberoi has also backed his stance on trolls.

Vivek Oberoi reacts to Salman Khan's fiery bashing of trolls

Vivek Oberoi backs Salman Khan's take on social media trolling.

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On Tuesday, Vivek was spotted spending time with children battling cancer at an event organised by the Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA). In a chat with Bollywood Chronicle, when the actor was asked about his reaction to Salman Khan calling out trolls on Bigg Boss 20, Vivek said, "Kuch nahi yaar, mujhe lagta hai trolling wagera karna bhi nahi chahiye. Trolling is a very negative thing, and there are a lot of positive things to do in life kya negative mein padhe ho (Nothing, yaar. I feel people shouldn’t troll others either. Trolling is a very negative thing, and there are so many positive things to do in life. Why get caught up in negativity?)."

What did Salman Khan say?

During the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman expressed his anger over celebrities being trolled over their looks on social media. The host revealed that he, too, had faced such trolling, including being called "budha" on social media, while some users also mocked his new bald look.

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{{^usCountry}} Salman also hit back at those trolling Katrina Kaif over her post-pregnancy weight gain. He said, "Everyone puts on weight after getting pregnant. When she returns to films, she will get back in shape. She wants to spend time with her family." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Salman also hit back at those trolling Katrina Kaif over her post-pregnancy weight gain. He said, "Everyone puts on weight after getting pregnant. When she returns to films, she will get back in shape. She wants to spend time with her family." {{/usCountry}}

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The actor also gave a fiery response to trolls who had body-shamed him by removing his T-shirt and showing off his toned physique. He revealed that his new bald look was for his film and also linked it to the recent death of one of his close friends. Salman further criticised trolls for making money by putting others down and called them "parasites".

For the unversed, Vivek and Salman’s feud dates back to 2003 and was linked to Vivek’s reported relationship with Aishwarya Rai, who had previously dated Salman. On April 1, 2003, Vivek held a press conference where he alleged that Salman had repeatedly called and threatened him over his association with Aishwarya. Salman denied the allegations.

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The controversy became one of Bollywood’s most talked-about celebrity clashes and was followed by a difficult phase in Vivek’s career. Vivek has since acknowledged that holding the press conference was a mistake and has spoken about its professional and personal impact. In 2025, he said he now viewed his reaction at the time as immature and that he had moved past the bitterness surrounding the incident.

Vivek Oberoi's upcoming film

Vivek will next be seen in Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The two-part epic stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Yash as Ravana, along with Lara Dutta, Sheeba Chaddha and others in key roles.

The film is reportedly mounted on a budget of ₹4,000 crore. The first part is scheduled to release in theatres on Diwali 2026, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2027.