Vivek Oberoi, in Dubai, pens note for 'family in UAE' amid US-Iran conflict; tells Indians, 'don’t be bridge for panic'

Actor Vivek Oberoi, who has been living in Dubai for quite some time now, has penned an emotional note for his 'extended family in UAE' amid the US-Iran conflict. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Vivek also shared a message for people in India asking them not to "be a bridge for panic." Vivek Oberoi shifted base from Mumbai to Dubai a few years ago. (Photo: Instagram)

Vivek Oberoi pens a note for his ‘extended family’ in the UAE In his note, Vivek extended his support to his "incredible community." He wrote, "To my extended family in the UAE, I know the headlines can feel heavy right now, but remember the foundations of this land are built on peace, resilience, and an incredible spirit of togetherness. Even though we hail from over 200 different nations, we are a part of an incredible community that looks out for each other as one big family. "