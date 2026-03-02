Vivek Oberoi, in Dubai, pens note for 'family in UAE' amid US-Iran conflict; tells Indians, 'don’t be bridge for panic'
In his note, Vivek Oberoi extended his support to his "incredible community." He also praised the government of UAE.
Actor Vivek Oberoi, who has been living in Dubai for quite some time now, has penned an emotional note for his 'extended family in UAE' amid the US-Iran conflict. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Vivek also shared a message for people in India asking them not to "be a bridge for panic."
Vivek Oberoi pens a note for his ‘extended family’ in the UAE
In his note, Vivek extended his support to his "incredible community." He wrote, "To my extended family in the UAE, I know the headlines can feel heavy right now, but remember the foundations of this land are built on peace, resilience, and an incredible spirit of togetherness. Even though we hail from over 200 different nations, we are a part of an incredible community that looks out for each other as one big family. "
Vivek praises UAE government
He also praised the government of the country. "I salute the exceptional leadership of the UAE Government, @modgovae, and the dedicated armed forces of the UAE. Their fearless spirit and tireless defence keep every resident safe and secure, and timely alerts issued by the @NCEMAUAE are our greatest tool for preparedness. The bond between our nations is a bridge of steel, and the safety of every soul here is held in the highest regard. Stay safe, stay indoors as advised, and stay calm," he added.
Vivek has a message for Indians
In his message to people in India, Vivek asked them to pray for everyone. "To those back home in India: Let’s keep everyone in our prayers. Don’t be a bridge for panic. Seek the source and only rely on verified media. Choose empathy over all else. The truth will always be the strongest shield we have. Sending peace and light to every home in the Emirates (folded hands emoji)," concluded his note. He also added the National Flag of the UAE along with his note.
His note comes as several Indian celebrities, including Ajith Kumar, Vishnu Manchu, Sonal Chauhan, and Esha Gupta, are in the UAE.
About US-Iran conflict
The US-Israel joint military strikes on Iran led to the death of the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and his family on Sunday. Following the US-Israel strikes, Iran launched a wave of strikes, using drones and missiles targeting multiple Arab countries in the region, as a retaliatory action by the Islamic Republic.
About Vivek's home in Dubai, his next film
Vivek lives in his villa, located in The Meadows neighbourhood in Dubai. His office is in Business Bay in the city. Fans will see the actor next in Spirit, along with Prabhas, Triptii Dimri, and Aishwarya Desai. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga. It will release in eight languages on March 5, 2027.
