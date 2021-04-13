Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Vivek Oberoi says he was 'being offered astronomical sums of money' even before making acting debut
Vivek Oberoi says he was 'being offered astronomical sums of money' even before making acting debut

Actor Vivek Oberoi has said that he was being offered 'astronomical sums of money for movies' even before he had made his Bollywood debut with Ram Gopal Varma's Company.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 01:35 PM IST
Vivek Oberoi in a still from Company. (YouTube)

Actor Vivek Oberoi has reminisced about his film debut, Company, as it completes 19 years. The actor said that the industry was so impressed with his performances, he began signing films for 'astronomical sums of money' even before Company had released.

In an interview, he said that he was initially rejected for the role of a gangster, because director Ram Gopal Varma thought that he was too 'polished' to play the part. But the actor wanted to convince RGV to cast him, and so he decided to spent three weeks in a slum.

"Even before the film released, I was already signing movies, was being offered astronomical sums of money for movies. So it was all a very good feeling," he told a leading daily, remembering the days leading up to the film's release. Recalling how billboards with his face were being put up in Mumbai, he said, "It was a big moment in my life, looking at the billboards. I had already started feeling like a bit of a star because RGV treated me like a star on day one."

Kabir Bedi on son Siddharth's suicide: 'Tried my best to battle this, but lost'

Ira Khan's kickboxing session with boyfriend ends in 'sorry' and hugs. Watch

Priyanka has an apt reply as Anushka asks an important question

Kajol goes back to her Maharashtrian roots to wish fans on Gudi Padwa, see pic

To get into the skin of his character, Vivek said that he 'went and lived in a slum for about three weeks'. He continued, "I actually rented a ‘kholi’, lived in the slum, learnt the mannerisms, the language, and did full-on prep for the role."

Also read: Vivek Oberoi on being called ‘nepotism born’: ‘Unfair when people make uninformed comments like this’

After Company, the actor appeared in films such as Saathiya, Yuva, Masti, Omkara, and Shootout at Lokhandwala. He also appears on the Amazon Prime Video series Inside Edge, and starred in the PM Narendra Modi biopic.

