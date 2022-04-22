Vivek Oberoi started having flings after being let down in love: 'More girls I dated, lonelier I felt'

Vivek Oberoi opened up about his past love life in a recent interview, and revealed that a bad experience in a relationship had left him very cynical and bitter. The actor, who has been married to Priyanka Alva for more than a decade now, said that he had reached a point where he only wanted to have casual relations. He revealed that he had several flings during those times, but remembered that it left him feeling even more alone. Also Read| Vivek Oberoi clocks 20 years in Bollywood: One producer told me I don’t have the looks to be an actor

Vivek tied the knot with Priyanka Alva, daughter of Karnataka minister Jeevaraj Alva, in October 2010. They also have a son and a daughter. Before that, Vivek was famously in a relationship with actor Aishwarya Rai, and they broke up in 2003 shortly after he claimed that Aishwarya's former boyfriend, Salman Khan, had threatened him.

Vivek recently told Pinkvilla, "My experience in love at that point was one where I felt very let down. That made me very cynical and bitter. I just wanted to have flings, I just want to be in a casual story and I went down that path. I explored that path and the more the girls I dated the more lonely I felt."

Vivek had made his Bollywood debut as a gangster in Ram Gopal Varma's Company on April 12, 2002. He marked his two decades in the industry earlier this month. In an interview with HT on the occasion, Vivek recalled that a producer had told him he doesn't have the looks to be an actor.

Vivek was last seen in the Hindi film PM Narendra Modi as well as the Kannada-language action thriller Rustum in 2019. He will be next seen in horror-thriller Rosie The Saffron Chapter, which will mark Palak Tiwari's Bollywood debut. The film also stars Mallika Sherawat and Arbaaz Khan.

