Vivek Oberoi wishes Abhishek Bachchan: 'Wish you a fabulous birthday, my friend'
- Actor Vivek Oberoi took to Twitter to wish fellow actor Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday on Friday. See here.
Actor Abhishek Bachchan has been receiving birthday greetings from many of his industry friends. Among those to wish him was actor Vivek Oberoi.
Taking to Twitter, Vivek wrote: "Happy birthday, @juniorbachchan Let this day be full of joy and celebration. I wish you an outstanding and fabulous birthday, my friend!"
He has been wishing the family and Abhishek well on several occasions lately. When many members of the Bachchan family fell ill with coronavirus, he had tweeted “our prayers for the well being and quick recovery of the family” and later also said in another tweet: "Wishing @SrBachchan sir & @juniorbachchan a speedy recovery. We’re all praying for you! Get well super soon! Take care."
Vivek also wished Abhishek at the time of the launch of his upcoming film, The Big Bull.
It may be recalled that Vivek was in a relationship with Abhishek's wife and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for a brief period in the early 2000s. In 2019, Vivek found himself in a tight spot after he was criticized on Twitter for sharing a meme on Aishwarya's previous relationships. The said meme showed a collage of three pictures, each showing Aishwarya in her relationships - with Salman Khan, Vivek and now, with Abhishek and Aaradhya. These had been compared with ‘opinion poll’, ‘exit poll’ and ‘result’.
Also read: Bigg Boss 14 couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia cannot keep their hands off each other in new photos
A number of celebs including Anupam Kher, Sonam Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar were critical of it and called it "disgusting and classless". Vivek had later apologised for it and said: “Sometimes what appears to be funny and harmless at first glance to one, may not be so to others. I have spent the last 10 years empowering more than 2000 underprivileged girls, I can’t even think of being disrespectful to any woman ever,” he wrote as an apology, adding, “Even if one woman is offended by my reply to the meme, it calls for remedial action. Apologies, tweet deleted.”
