Vyjayanthimala's son refutes rumours of her death: ‘She is in good health’

Actor-dancer Vyjayanthimala's son busted rumours of her death after a few reports claimed that she had died at age 91. A TOI report claimed to have captured a message her son Suchindra Bali posted on his Facebook and WhatsApp refuting these rumours. Vyjayanthimala is an actor and dancer who is 91 years old.(Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra)

Vyjayanthimala’s son busts death hoax

On Friday, reports claimed that Vyjayanthimala had died, though the family or her team released no official statement. Her son Suchindra reportedly wrote on social media, “Dr Vyjayanthimala Bali is in good health and any news that says otherwise is false. Before sharing, please validate the news source. While HT could not independently verify his post, the publication included a screenshot of his post refuting these rumours.

Her recent performance

In January this year, Vyjayanthimala performed at Kala Pradarshini in Chennai. She performed Bharatnatyam, which also featured musician Girijashankar Sundaresan providing vocals. He posted her admiration for her performance on Instagram and wrote, “An absolute honor to share the stage with Padma Vibhushan Dr. Vyjantimala Bali Amma. Her grace, talent, and legacy continue to inspire us all. Grateful to be part of this magical experience! Cherishing this moment forever.”

About Vyjayanthimala

Vyjayanthimala is regarded as one of the finest Indian actors and one of the first female superstars of Indian cinema. She debuted in Tamil cinema at age 16 with Vaazhkai and next year in the Telugu film Jeevitham. In 1954, her breakthrough was with the romantic film Nagin. She also played Chandramukhi in the 1955 film Devdas. She has starred in hits like Sangam, Jewel Thief, Amrapali, Ganwaar, and more. In 2024, she was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour granted by the Government of India. She also contested in the 1984 Tamil Nadu general election.