Waheeda Rehman on Dadasaheb Phalke award: 'Gift I got on Dev Anand's 100th birthday'

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Tuesday announced that veteran actor Waheeda Rehman will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award for her stellar contribution to Indian cinema. Also read: Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement award

Waheeda Rehman on Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award

Waheeda Rehman on being honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing her excitement on receiving this award Waheed told ANI, "I am happy. This is a big award from the government. I want to thank I&B Minister Anurag Thakur for it.”

She added, “In the films I did, I often kept in mind that there should be progressive ideas, women should be allowed to do whatever they want to do because, for centuries, women were not allowed to move forward, study and write. So they were suppressed when they also had talent.” “I have met many people from different villages, when I was in Bangalore, many people who used to work in my factory did not even know how to write their names, they used their thumbs instead of signing the documents with pen. But once they learned, we and they had the same dedication. It is not necessary that you do BA or MBA, every person can learn, and they should be given a chance,” she continued. She concluded, “I think women have a lot of strength, they have a lot of brains, they can be very successful if they work wholeheartedly."

Dev Anand's 100th birthday

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking on her award announcement, which coincided with Dev Anand's 100th birthday on September 26, she said, “I started with Dev Saheb. He was the co-star in my first Hindi film. I think this is the gift I got on his 100th birthday.”

Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehmaan starred in several films together including films like Kala Bazar, Prem Pujari, Solva Saal, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja and cult classic Guide.

Rehman also received the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for Guide which was produced by and co-starred Dev Anand.

Waheeda Rehman has appeared in over 90 films during the course of her five-decade career. Among her honours are a National Film Award and three Filmfare Awards. The Government of India awarded her the Padma Shri in 1972 and the Padma Bhushan in 2011.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She got the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance as a clanswoman in the criminal drama Reshma Aur Shera.

Waheeda Rehman also received recognition for her collaborations with filmmaker Guru Dutt in films such as Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Chaudhvin Ka Chand, and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam.

She also worked with famed director Satyajit Ray in the Bengali film Abhijan in 1962.

In recent years Waheeda Rehman's performances were also recognised in 2006 hit Rang De Basanti and Rakesh Omprakash Mehra's 'Delhi 6' in 2009.

Earlier announcing Waheeda Rehman as the winner of the Dadasaheb Phalke award, the Information Minister Anurag Thakur recalled some of her stellar performances. "Waheeda ji has been critically acclaimed for her roles in Hindi films, prominent among them, Pyaasa, Kaagaz ke Phool, Chaudhavi Ka Chand, Saheb Biwi Aur Ghulam, Guide, Khamoshi and several others. In her career spanning over 5 decades, she has essayed her roles with extreme finesse, leading to a National Film Award for her role as a clanswoman in the film Reshma and Shera. A Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee, Waheeda ji has exemplified dedication, commitment and the strength of a Bharatiya Nari who can achieve the highest level of professional excellence with her hardwork," he said in a post on X.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON