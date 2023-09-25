Dev Anand worked as clerk, never starred with Amitabh Bachchan, met his idol Charlie Chaplain: Facts about late actor

An actor, director, writer, producer and political activist--Dev Anand wore many hats. The actor was born as Dharamdev Pishorimal Anand on September 26, 1923. The superstar featured in over 100 films throughout his career, earning the love of his fans as well as those in the film industry. Did you know that before embarking on his journey in films, Dev Anand worked as a clerk? (Also Read | Film festival in memory of Dev Anand's 100th birth anniversary kicks off across India. Check details here) Dev Anand starred in many films.

The actor was a big fan of Charlie Chaplin. When he met the iconic comedian, he did something funny that left Charlie Chaplain in splits. Dev Anand shared the big screen with many big actors but not Amitabh Bachchan. Do you know why? He fell in love with one of his co-stars, proposed marriage but couldn't tie the knot.

Apart from featuring in Hindi films, did you know Dev was also part of an Indo-Filipino film? Today on the 100th birth anniversary of the late actor, we bring you an assortment of interesting trivia about him. Continue reading and find out more unknown facts about him and his life.

1) Before venturing into movies, Dev Anand worked in an accountancy firm as a clerk where his salary was ₹85. Later, he worked at the Military Censor Office and earned ₹160. A few months later, he was selected for Hum Ek Hain (1946).

2) Dev Anand was asked not to wear black after an incident took place during the release of his film Kala Pani (1958). Reportedly, a woman allegedly ended her life. As per Times of India, women would jump from buildings seeing him in black.

3) The actor had a signature style as well as his classic choice of outfits. Dev is associated with his checkered print cap. As per Times of India, the checkered print cap that he wore in Jewel Thief (1967) was purchased from Copenhagen, Denmark. At that time, he was filming Pyar Mohabbat (1966).

4) Dev Anand was a big fan of Charlie Chaplin and met him in 1954 in Montreux, Switzerland. When he saw Charlie, Dev shouted “Hail Chaplin’ out of excitement. Charlie burst out laughing and replied, "Welcome to my white house."

5) Suraiya fell in love with him while shooting the Kinare Kinare song from the film Vidya (1948). Later, Dev proposed to her on the sets of the movie Jeet (1949) and gave her a diamond ring worth ₹3,000. However, they couldn't get married as her mother didn't support the union.

6) Apart from films, Dev Anand was also active during the Emergency called by then Prime Minister, late Indira Gandhi. In 1977, during the elections, he led a group of film personalities against her rule. Dev also formed a party called the National Party of India but it was later disbanded.

7) Dev Anand worked with everyone in his career from Dilip Kumar, and Ashok Kumar to Mithun Chakraborty and Aamir Khan. He, however, didn't work with Amitabh Bachchan. In Prakash Mehra's Zanjeer (1973), the role of Inspector Vijay Khanna (played by Amitabh) was earlier offered to Dev but he turned down the offer.

8) Dev Anand bought his first car, a Hillman Minx, from the money he earned by starring in Vidya (1948). It was his first film opposite the woman he loved, Suraiya.

9) Dev Anand also worked in an Indo-Filipino drama film, The Evil Within, directed by Lamberto V Avellana. It also starred Zeenat Aman, Kieu Chinh, Rod Perry, Prem Nath, and Sudesh Issar among others.

Dev Anand featured in many movies including Madhubala, Tamasha, Taxi Driver, Johny Mera Naam, Guide, CID, Jewel Thief, Nau Do Gyarah, Kala Bazar, Ek Ke Baad Ek, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Tere Ghar Ke Samne, Gambler, Heera Panna, Kalabaaz, Lashkar, among many others. He died on December 3, 2011, in London at the age of 88.