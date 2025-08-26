Search
Tue, Aug 26, 2025
War 2 box office collection day 13: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's spy thriller collects less than 5 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ritika Kumar
Published on: Aug 26, 2025 10:10 pm IST

War 2 box office collection day 13: The film clashed with Rajinikanth's Coolie, which is performing slightly better.

War 2 box office collection day 13: Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s high-voltage action thriller War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, witnessed another sharp drop in theatrical collections on its 13th day, chalking up approximately 2.32 crore in India net across all languages. With this, the film’s total India net in its first 13 days stands at 226.82 crore, according to Sacnilk.

War 2 box office collection day 13: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR headline this YRF spy thriller.
War 2 collection break-up so far

The film has shown a mixed box office trend over its first 13 days. The film opened with a massive 52 crore on Day 1, led by Hindi ( 29 crore) and Telugu ( 22.75 crore) markets. Day 2 saw the biggest jump, earning 57.85 crore, up by 11.25%. However, collections declined sharply over the weekend and weekdays, with Saturday at 33.25 crore, Sunday 32.65 crore, and a steep fall to 8.75 crore on Monday.

Week 1 closed at an impressive 204.25 crore, with Hindi contributing 150.4 crore, Telugu 52.2 crore, and Tamil 1.65 crore. The second weekend saw a dip followed by a slight recovery, with 4 crore on Friday, 6.85 crore on Saturday, and 7.25 crore on Sunday. On Day 12 (Monday), collections again dropped significantly to 2.15 crore and further dipped on Day 13 (Tuesday) to 1.69 crore.

The total India net collection now stands at 226.19 crore.

Occupancy report

On August 26, 2025, War 2 recorded a moderate overall occupancy in theatres. The Hindi version saw 11.58% occupancy across shows, while the Telugu version fared slightly better at 13.60%. These figures reflect the film’s steady decline in footfall during weekdays following a strong opening week at the box office.

About War 2

War 2 has emerged as one of the year's biggest openers. Featuring Hrithik Roshan returning as Kabir, alongside N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Kiara Advani, the film ends with a post-credit tease for Alpha, further expanding YRF’s ambitious Spy Universe after Pathaan and the Tiger franchise.

