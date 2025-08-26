War 2 box office collection day 13: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's spy thriller collects less than 5 crore

War 2 box office collection day 13: Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s high-voltage action thriller War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, witnessed another sharp drop in theatrical collections on its 13th day, chalking up approximately ₹2.32 crore in India net across all languages. With this, the film’s total India net in its first 13 days stands at ₹226.82 crore, according to Sacnilk. War 2 box office collection day 13: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR headline this YRF spy thriller.

War 2 collection break-up so far

The film has shown a mixed box office trend over its first 13 days. The film opened with a massive ₹52 crore on Day 1, led by Hindi ( ₹29 crore) and Telugu ( ₹22.75 crore) markets. Day 2 saw the biggest jump, earning ₹57.85 crore, up by 11.25%. However, collections declined sharply over the weekend and weekdays, with Saturday at ₹33.25 crore, Sunday ₹32.65 crore, and a steep fall to ₹8.75 crore on Monday.

Week 1 closed at an impressive ₹204.25 crore, with Hindi contributing ₹150.4 crore, Telugu ₹52.2 crore, and Tamil ₹1.65 crore. The second weekend saw a dip followed by a slight recovery, with ₹4 crore on Friday, ₹6.85 crore on Saturday, and ₹7.25 crore on Sunday. On Day 12 (Monday), collections again dropped significantly to ₹2.15 crore and further dipped on Day 13 (Tuesday) to ₹1.69 crore.

The total India net collection now stands at ₹226.19 crore.

Occupancy report

On August 26, 2025, War 2 recorded a moderate overall occupancy in theatres. The Hindi version saw 11.58% occupancy across shows, while the Telugu version fared slightly better at 13.60%. These figures reflect the film’s steady decline in footfall during weekdays following a strong opening week at the box office.

About War 2

War 2 has emerged as one of the year's biggest openers. Featuring Hrithik Roshan returning as Kabir, alongside N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Kiara Advani, the film ends with a post-credit tease for Alpha, further expanding YRF’s ambitious Spy Universe after Pathaan and the Tiger franchise.