Jr NTR steps in to shield Hrithik Roshan amid fan frenzy at Hyderabad War 2 event. Watch

At a star-studded pre-release celebration for War 2 in Hyderabad on 10 August, Telugu superstar Jr NTR found himself inadvertently playing bodyguard to Bollywood’s own Hrithik Roshan, as a massive crowd of fans surged forward in excitement. Jr NTR shielded Hrithik Roshan from the audience, showcasing their camaraderie at the pre-release event for War 2, which drew massive crowds in Hyderabad.

Jr NTR protects Hrithik from fan frenzy

Amid the roar and chaos, Jr NTR appeared beside Hrithik Roshan, almost instinctively serving as an informal shield to protect Hrithik amid the frenzy. It was a striking display of camaraderie in the face of fervour. Fans appreciated Jr NTR's heartwarming gesture, earning him praise for his humble and caring personality.

Thousands of exuberant admirers flocked to the Yusufguda Grounds, transforming the venue into a carnival of cheers and chants. To ensure safety amid the overwhelming turnout, local authorities deployed over 1,200 police officers, along with drones, barricades, and stringent security measures .

Once order was restored, Jr NTR returned to praising his co-star from the heart. He recalled how Hrithik’s first-day 'warm hug' on set made him feel immediately welcome in Hindi cinema, easing his transition. The admiration deepened when Hrithik hailed Jr NTR as a 'one‑take, final‑take star,' acknowledging that he’s learned from the Telugu actor’s unflinching dedication to his craft.

The night ended with a heartfelt appeal and warmth: Hrithik requested the audience, “Promise me you’ll love my brother the same way forever,” and playfully added that he’ll always keep enjoying Jr NTR’s biryani, regardless of whether they work together again.

About War 2

War 2 is an upcoming high-octane action thriller and a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film stars Hrithik Roshan reprising his role as Kabir and Telugu superstar Jr NTR in a powerful new role, along with Kiara Advani. The film is set to release on 14 August. War 2 is being released in five languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, as part of Yash Raj Films’ pan‑India strategy.