War 2 box office collection day 14: No takers for Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film on a festive day, yet to cross 230 crore

War 2 box office collection day 14: Expectations were sky-high for the sequel to War, as the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer arrived in theatres during the Independence Day window. However, the film opened to mixed reviews upon release, and faced stiff competition from another big release- Rajinikanth's Coolie. As per the latest update on Sacnilk, War 2 is now inching towards the ₹230 crore mark after 14 days of release. War 2 box office collection day 14: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR headline the Ayan Mukerji film.

War 2 slows down further

The box office report points out that War 2 had a lacklustre day at the box office on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The film has collected ₹ 2.19 crore on Wednesday, its lowest so far. This takes the overall collection of the film to ₹ 229.44 crore as per early estimates.

War 2 finished off its first week at ₹ 204.25 crore. In the second weekend, the film did show a jump in collections but that has come to another disappointing slump in the weekdays. The report states that War 2 had an overall 10.64% Hindi Occupancy on Wednesday.

About War 2

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, the film also stars Ashutosh Rana and Kiara Advani in key roles. The film opened to mixed-to-negative reviews from critics, with many criticising its dull writing and poor VFX.

A few days ago, Rajvir Ashar, who worked as an assistant director on War and Pathaan, had expressed his disappointment with War 2. “Neither did it have enough highs nor was it successful in resonating with me emotionally! The most ‘anticipated’ day turned out to be a ‘colossal’ disappointment. Weakest film of the universe (YRF Spy Universe)!” he wrote.