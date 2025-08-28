War 2 box office collection day 15: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's film shows slight dip, makes 230 crore

War 2 box office collection day 15: After a strong opening followed by a steady second weekend, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer- War 2 has seen a considerable drop in collections in its third week. On Day 15 (2nd Thursday), the film managed to earn ₹1.19 crore (India net) across all languages, marking one of its lowest single-day totals since release, according to a report by Sacnilk. As of now, the film's total India net collection stands at approximately ₹230.94 crore, with Hindi contributing the majority share. War 2 box office collection day 15: War 2 stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the lead roles.

War 2 collection break up for two weeks

The film opened to a strong start, earning ₹52 crore on Day 1, led by its Hindi and Telugu versions. It peaked on Day 2 with ₹57.85 crore, marking an 11.25% growth. However, collections dipped sharply over the weekend, dropping by over 42% on Saturday ( ₹33.25 crore) and slightly on Sunday ( ₹32.65 crore). The weekday trend saw a significant fall, with Monday plunging 73% to ₹8.75 crore.

The first week wrapped up at an impressive ₹204.25 crore net in India. The second weekend saw a slight revival, with ₹4 crore on Friday, ₹6.85 crore on Saturday, and ₹7.25 crore on Sunday. Weekdays again showed a decline, ending Week 2 with ₹230.56 crore total. The Hindi version contributed the majority ( ₹173.15 crore across both weeks), followed by Telugu and Tamil. Despite a strong opening, the film witnessed steep weekday drops, indicating mixed sustainability post-opening weekend.

War 2 occupancy report

In terms of audience turnout, War 2 recorded a 6.30% overall Hindi occupancy on Thursday, 28 August 2025. Hindi 2D shows saw 5.03% occupancy in the morning, which slightly rose to 6.87% in the afternoon and 7.01% in the evening. The Telugu version performed better in terms of attendance, registering an overall occupancy of 12.69%, indicating a relatively stronger hold in the South Indian market.

About War 2

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film marks the sixth entry in the YRF Spy Universe, following Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. Featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in lead roles, it also stars Ashutosh Rana and Kiara Advani in pivotal parts. Upon release, the film received mixed-to-negative reviews, with critics pointing out weak writing and subpar visual effects as major drawbacks.