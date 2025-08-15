War 2 box office collection day 2 (updated live): Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film finally beats Coolie; set for bumper I-Day

After what was called a subpar opening day, Ayan Mukerji's War 2 has picked up pace at the box office on its second day i.e. Friday, August 15. Buoyed by the Independence Day holiday, the film has taken its total collections close to ₹100 crore. According to Sacnilk, by 5 pm on Friday, War 2 had earned ₹32 crore in India on day 2. War 2 box office collection day 2: A still from War 2 featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

War 2 box office collection (updated live)

War 2 opened at ₹52.250 crore net in India on its first day. This included ₹29 crore in Hindi and ₹23.25 crore in Telugu. While a ₹50+ crore opening is normally celebrated in Indian cinema, this was not the case for War 2. For starters, it failed to surpass the ₹53 crore opening of part 1. Then, many trade analysts felt that the combined stardom of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR ought to have landed the film a much higher figure, closer to ₹75 crore if not ₹100 crore.

But War 2 recovered well on day 2, adding ₹32 crore by 5 pm on Friday, taking the overall India collection over ₹83 crore. The way the film is adding money every hour, it should breach the ₹100 crore mark by the end of the day. If War 2 manages to avoid a dip on Independence Day, it should count the day as successful, given that the reviews have been lukewarm, and South stars' films do see big dips on second days. But what has been truly promising for War 2 is that it has outpaced Rajinikanth's Coolie on day 2. By 5 pm, Coolie had earned just ₹26 crore.

About War 2

War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is part of the YRF Spy Universe, which also includes Tiger films and Pathaan. The film's post-credits scene introduced Bobby Deol, setting up the next chapter of the Spyverse - Alpha, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

War 2 also stars Kiara Advani and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. The film, which has been mounted on a massive budget of over ₹300 crore, would need to sustain its momentum at the box office to earn the right to be called a hit.