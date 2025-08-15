War 2 worldwide box office collection day 1: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR film falls short of 100 crore start, loses to Coolie

War 2 worldwide box office collection: The latest instalment in YRF Spy Universe - Ayan Mukerji's War 2 - was released in theatres on August 14 ahead of the long Independence Day weekend. Mounted on the shoulders of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, this pan-India spy thriller clashed with Rajinikanth's Coolie. Even as War 2 had a decent showing at the box office, Coolie mania and lukewarm reviews seemed to have hurt its prospects. War 2 worldwide box office collection: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR face off against each other in this YRF Spy Universe movie.

War 2 worldwide box office report

War 2 opened at ₹52.50 crore net in India, a healthy but still subpar collection for the film. This collection is less than the opening of War and Pathaan, two of the most successful films from the YRF Spy Universe. Given that War 2 had the added appeal of Jr NTR in the Telugu states, it makes this opening somewhat subpar for the film. The gross collection for the film would be somewhere in the mid- ₹60 crore range. Trade analysts say that War 2's overseas collection is estimated to be just over $3 million (around ₹25 crore) though the final figures are still awaited. This would put the film's day 1 haul tentatively around ₹90-95 crore worldwide.

This is a healthy number, no doubt, as it beats Salman Khan's Tiger 3 ( ₹94 crore) and War ( ₹78 crore). But it is still below the ₹100-crore mark that has become the expectation from mega-budget mass actioners in Indian cinema of late. Pathaan, YRF's biggest hit, had opened at ₹104 crore in 2023. War 2 falls short of that mark. It also loses to Rajinikanth's Coolie, which is expected to coast past the ₹120 crore mark, and even get within touching distance of ₹150 crore.

All about War 2

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, stars Hrithik and NTR as two Indian spies at war with each other. The film also features Kiara Advani and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. War 2 is currently running in theatres.