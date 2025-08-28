Search
War 2 worldwide box office collection day 14: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film reaches 350 cr; beats Adipurush, Drishyam 2

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Published on: Aug 28, 2025 09:22 am IST

War 2 worldwide box office collection has finally inched past the ₹350 crore mark. The YRF Spy Universe film stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. 

War 2 worldwide box office collection: It may be dead in the water now, but Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 is still managing to cross some box office milestones. On Wednesday, it reached 350 crore at the box office worldwide, largely on the back of a strong opening.

War 2 worldwide box office collection: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani's still from War 2.
War 2 worldwide box office update

As of day 14 (Wednesday), War has earned 229.75 crore net ( 274.5 crore gross) in India. Its daily earnings have come down to 2.50 crore net now. The film failed to see any upswing in collections over the Ganesh Chaturthi holiday, even as the other recent release, Coolie, did. This does not bode well for the Ayan Mukerji film, which still needs to cover a lot of ground to reach its 400-crore landing cost.

Overseas, Coolie's collections have largely dried up by now, barring some shows in North America and Europe. It has so far earned under $9 ( 76.5 crore). This has taken its worldwide box office collection to 351 crore in just under two weeks. War 2 has now surpassed the lifetime collections of two recent big films - Drishyam 2 ( 346 crore) and Adipurush ( 350 crore). However, War 2 is still not in the top 50 highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

All about War 2

The Ayan Mukerji-directed film is part of the larger YRF Spy Universe, which also includes Salman Khan's Tiger films and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. The film's end-credits scene sets up the next instalment of the franchise—Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. War 2, which also stars Kiara Advani, opened to mixed-to-negative reviews and had a lacklustre opening. It saw a jump on Independence Day but fell drastically after its first Monday.

