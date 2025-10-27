Search
Mon, Oct 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Was Varun Dhawan’s selfie request ignored by former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov? Watch video

ByAnanya Das
Updated on: Oct 27, 2025 01:53 pm IST

Varun Dhawan attended UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi, sharing his experience on Instagram. A video shows him interacting with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon attended the UFC 321 event in Abu Dhabi. Now a video has emerged on social media platforms in which Varun is seen approaching former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Varun Dhawan met Khabib Nurmagomedov at the Abu Dhabi event.
Varun Dhawan met Khabib Nurmagomedov at the Abu Dhabi event.

Varun Dhawan meets Khabib Nurmagomedov at UAE event

In the clip, posted on Instagram, several people gathered around Khabib. A few of them also clicked selfies. Next, Varun was seen walking towards Khabib. After hugging a person, he shook hands with Varun. The actor asked him something, and after Khabib responded, he nodded his head and stepped back. After that, Khabib briefly posed for a photo with another person and left quickly.

Internet divided on whether Varun was ignored by Khabib

The words on the video read, "Khabib really declined a picture with a Bollywood actor." The caption read, "Khabib refused to take a picture with an Indian actor Varun Dhawan." Reacting to the video, a person said, "He doesn’t know him, it's simple." "He didn't refuse it, he just doesn't know who he is," a fan wrote.

A few people defended Varun. A comment read, "The pleasure people get from someone's insult. Wonder how deep the insecurity runs." A person wrote, “Can clearly see he met Varun, so it's a great achievement for him. Don't just post nonsense, and Varun didn't ask for a selfie.” Another comment read, “Stop making your imaginary false allegations — Varun was just there to shake hands.” “He shook his hand and treated him with respect,” said a fan.

Varun shared post from event

Earlier, Varun shared a bunch of pictures and videos from the event on his Instagram. He wrote, "Habibi. A fantastic night at the fights, UFC 321." Sharing it on his Instagram Stories, he wrote, "Thank you to his excellency @salgeziry for the incredible hospitality and the crazy UFC card. See you soon."

Varun's films

Varun was recently seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, also featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film released in theatres on October 2. He will be seen in Anurag Singh's Border 2 alongside Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, and Sonam Bajwa. Border 2, one of the most anticipated films, is slated for release on January 22, 2026.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Was Varun Dhawan’s selfie request ignored by former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov? Watch video
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On