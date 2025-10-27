Was Varun Dhawan’s selfie request ignored by former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov? Watch video

Actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon attended the UFC 321 event in Abu Dhabi. Now a video has emerged on social media platforms in which Varun is seen approaching former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Varun Dhawan met Khabib Nurmagomedov at the Abu Dhabi event.

Varun Dhawan meets Khabib Nurmagomedov at UAE event

In the clip, posted on Instagram, several people gathered around Khabib. A few of them also clicked selfies. Next, Varun was seen walking towards Khabib. After hugging a person, he shook hands with Varun. The actor asked him something, and after Khabib responded, he nodded his head and stepped back. After that, Khabib briefly posed for a photo with another person and left quickly.

Internet divided on whether Varun was ignored by Khabib

The words on the video read, "Khabib really declined a picture with a Bollywood actor." The caption read, "Khabib refused to take a picture with an Indian actor Varun Dhawan." Reacting to the video, a person said, "He doesn’t know him, it's simple." "He didn't refuse it, he just doesn't know who he is," a fan wrote.

A few people defended Varun. A comment read, "The pleasure people get from someone's insult. Wonder how deep the insecurity runs." A person wrote, “Can clearly see he met Varun, so it's a great achievement for him. Don't just post nonsense, and Varun didn't ask for a selfie.” Another comment read, “Stop making your imaginary false allegations — Varun was just there to shake hands.” “He shook his hand and treated him with respect,” said a fan.

Varun shared post from event

Earlier, Varun shared a bunch of pictures and videos from the event on his Instagram. He wrote, "Habibi. A fantastic night at the fights, UFC 321." Sharing it on his Instagram Stories, he wrote, "Thank you to his excellency @salgeziry for the incredible hospitality and the crazy UFC card. See you soon."

Varun's films

Varun was recently seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, also featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film released in theatres on October 2. He will be seen in Anurag Singh's Border 2 alongside Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, and Sonam Bajwa. Border 2, one of the most anticipated films, is slated for release on January 22, 2026.